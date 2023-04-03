PX Acquires assets of solar marketplace Colossus.

The acquisition of Colossus' assets enables PX—the leading Lead Quantification platform —to expand into the Solar vertical and enhance its team.

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PX is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of Colussus (previous Dvinci), a solar lead marketplace.

PX's technology platform for lead quantification with an imbedded lead marketplace helps some of the country's biggest providers of consumer products in the financial services, insurance, and home services industries. The acquisition of these assets, including the team, existing customers and publishers allows PX to expand further into the solar market—specifically focusing on providing leading residential solar companies with consumers inquiries and customer acquisition services—and scale up its team with talented digital marketers.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Colossus customers, publishers and team to PX," says Frans Van Hulle, CEO and co-founder of PX. "The team has significant experience in the solar industry, which is a space that offers a lot of growth opportunities for our marketplace, and significant potential network effects and upside for our customers and partners. We believe PX can solve some real challenges in the solar vertical and going to market with the experienced team makes 'one plus one equal three."

"We are excited to work with the team at PX," says Heather Griffin, Co-CEO of Colossus. "Both companies focus on building long-lasting relationships with customers by maximizing the returns on their investment: PX with its technology and Colossus through the services and expertise we provide. Becoming a part of PX means more customers can benefit from the combination of our offerings and the network effect they create."

Both teams will work toward the complete integration of the assets into PX over the next three months while continuing to provide existing Colossus customers the same exemplary service that they are used to. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About PX

PX was founded in 2010 by Frans Van Hulle and Bas Offers to bring an outmoded industry into the 21st century with technology that provides the transparency, flexibility, and growth that advertisers need for their lead buying efforts. Today PX's platform offers access to millions of leads from hundreds of pre-vetted, compliant sources. Advertisers no longer must manage multiple integrations or worry about publisher compliance; with one simple integration, PX handles all. And with dynamic pricing, detailed performance insights, and sophisticated source management, advertisers can pay exactly what the leads are worth to their businesses. PX is based in New York City with several locations globally. www.px.com

About Colossus

Colossus is a technology company dedicated to helping businesses sell more solar. By matching residential solar providers with the right customers, Colossus helps solar companies grow their sales by delivering real-time solar inquiries. Top solar companies across the nation utilize the Colossus Marketplace to effectively fill their sales pipeline. Colossus drives results by partnering with solar sales teams to offer qualified solar leads and expert consultation to improve performance and help businesses close more solar sales.

Learn more about our solar lead offerings here.

SOURCE PX