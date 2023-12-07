Px HealthCare Unveils First-of-its-Kind, Real World Evidence Study Using OWise Breast Cancer Patient Support App

07 Dec, 2023, 18:00 ET

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Px HealthCare (Px), the digital health company behind the clinically-validated OWise cancer patient support app, announced today the presentation of a first-of-its-kind Real World Evidence (RWE) study at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). The study, which is part of a collaboration between Px and AstraZeneca UK, is a nationwide RWE initiative enabling any breast cancer patient in the UK to take part in the study when prescribed with trastuzumab deruxtecan (TDX-d, Enhertu) or olaparib (Lynparza) using the OWise app.

For this study two new tailored treatment-specific versions of OWise have been developed to support UK patients recently prescribed with one of the two treatments within their licenced indications. The study, called RELATE-2, evaluates the experience of patients treated with TDX-d or olaparib while using the OWise treatment-specific modules.

Being led by an international team of clinical researchers, the study's Principal Investigator Dr. Sophie McGrath, a Consultant Medical Oncologist at the Royal Marsden Foundation Trust, commented, "RELATE-2 represents a new way to assess patient experiences in the real world, using a widely available, clinically-validated, cancer patient support app. I'm looking forward to gaining a detailed understanding of how patients experience the use of new treatment-specific support apps countrywide and within specific patient groups."

Founder & CEO of Px, Dr. Anne Bruinvels, said, "The RELATE-2 study is an exciting novel way to conduct patient-centred Real World Evidence research. With the freely available OWise breast cancer app patients prescribed with TDX-d or olaparib can find personalized support. Also, OWise enables patients to directly consent and contribute to clinical research all within the app. OWise is designed to empower patients whilst delivering insights that can help reshape patient care."

The RELATE-2 poster presented by Principal Investigator Dr. Sophie McGrath at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium can be accessed here: https://pxhealthcare.com/cms/wp-content/uploads/RELATE-2-SABCS-POSTER.pdf

For more information about OWise please visit https://owise.uk

Access Notes here: https://pxhealthcare.com/relate-2-notes

