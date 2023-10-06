pX SIGNS rolls out Exclusive Program for Multi-Unit Operators

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- pX SIGNS, a design and print production company serving multi-unit operators and national brands for more than 20 years, announces the roll out of the pX Partner Program designed to help multi-unit franchisees and franchisors leverage their buying power and keep their branding consistent across multiple locations.

The pX Partner Program, exclusively for multi-unit franchisees and franchisors
The pX Partner Program offers deep discounts, personalized service, and free design for franchises and multi-unit operators in need of printed goods. From banners to window clings, yard signs to feather flags, pX handles everything including strategy, kit pricing and direct shipping.

A new e-commerce website allows pX partners to place orders, access order history, and request pricing. "We're trying to make this as easy as possible for operators of all shapes and sizes," says pX President, Aaron Newton. "We're also proud to say we're the least expensive option."

Clients of pX SIGNS include top franchise groups Gulshan and HazaBell, as well as numerous Burger King, Scooter's Coffee, Taco Bell, and Popeye's operators. "pX SIGNS has been supporting our 27 Burger King Restaurants with marketing and promotional materials for several years now" says Al Martinson, Director of Operations Support, Viking Restaurants, LLC. "I love the quick response I get, and everything has been high quality with competitive pricing."

Brands interested in becoming a pX Partner can visit www.pxsigns.com/px-partner-program/ or contact Aaron Newton at (314) 279-8944 or [email protected].

pX SIGNS, LLC offers custom print solutions including banners, window clings, yard signs, table tents, counter cards, feather flags, and more.

