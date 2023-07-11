PX Solutions Ltd. has Acquired the Patient Engagement and IT Solutions Businesses from FlexITy Solutions

News provided by

PX Solutions Ltd.

11 Jul, 2023, 11:45 ET

PX Solutions is expanding their value to hospitals and long term care centres across Canada

TORONTO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - PX Solutions Ltd, has acquired FlexITy Solutions Ltd's Patient Engagement and IT Solutions businesses, including Emergency Room Management.

"By combining these solutions with PX Solutions' existing Nurse Call and Healthcare Communications portfolio, we are positioning ourselves as one of the premier providers of Patient Experience solutions for the Canadian healthcare industry," said Geoff Kereluik, CEO of PX Solutions. "The unprecedented challenges the healthcare sector is facing must be met with a new approach. The current clinical staffing shortages of nurses and other key resources will not be improving any time soon. Automation and technology need to be a part of the way we enable our healthcare professionals to operate in our new reality. PX Solutions healthcare technology solutions significantly increase efficiencies by automating critical but mundane tasks and putting more control in the hands of patients and their family's. This enables clinicians to focus on delivering clinical services instead of getting bogged down with non clinical tasks. Does it make sense for Nurses to spend so much of their time on ensuring patients meals are being provided correctly or the temperature is ideal in their room or that patients have access to the information that is key to their treatment and recovery when the technology can be provided directly to the patient and their family's to manage these and many other services through easy to use menu driven applications."

PX Solutions partners with GetWell Networks, Jeron Electronic Systems and other key global innovators to ensure Canadian hospitals and long term care centres have access to the best technologies and solutions the world has to offer. "Technologies such as smart phones and their apps have become a core part of our lives. Likewise, there have been significant advancements in technologies that specifically address many of the challenges and inefficiencies we face in our healthcare system," according to Geoff Kereluik. "The solutions we offer can be rapidly deployed and provide significant efficiencies and improvements in the delivery of patient care, thus improving overall patient experiences and better enabling clinicians to focus on providing better patient outcomes."

About PX Solutions

PX Solutions offers a suite of patient-centric solutions that integrate interactive mobile applications, secure Health IT and data, and optimize healthcare management. PX Solutions offers the technologies and solutions to achieve better outcomes for Healthcare in Canada, bringing leading-edge applications, infrastructure and services functioning together to connect the patients, families and clinicians along the patient's healthcare journey.

Web: www.pxsolutions.ca Call: 1.833.999.7970

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE PX Solutions Ltd.

Also from this source

PX Solutions Launches to Lead the Transformation of Canadian Healthcare with Patient-Centric Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.