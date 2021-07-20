PX to Present State of the Industry Report at LeadsCon 2021

NORWALK, Conn., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadsCon, the world's largest event for lead generation and performance marketing professionals, has announced PX, Inc. as the headline sponsor for the conference held in person October 21-22, 2021, MGM Grand in Las Vegas. For the third year PX and LeadsCon will partner on a comprehensive State of the Industry Report, a study of buyers, sellers, and technology providers, the issues that drive customer acquisition, and how to address them.

PX is the leading marketing technology platform for customer acquisition, providing brands with the most powerful, efficient, compliant, and transparent lead-generation tools on the market. They are known for bringing programmatic performance and optimization to customer acquisition, creating opportunities for marketers to efficiently find customers and for publishers to better monetize their audiences.

"We're thrilled to be the headline sponsor again with LeadsCon at an event that allows us to engage with thousands of performance marketers in such a meaningful way," said Frans van Hulle, Co-Founder and CEO of PX. "The State of the Industry study will again help shed light on the trends and issues that are reshaping the ways companies find their customers. We are looking forward to LeadsCon 2021, with its new programs, powerful speakers, and unmatched attendee base."

Lead buyers, sellers, and technology providers can participate in the State of the Industry Report by taking part in a comprehensive survey here. The results will be presented live at LeadsCon 2021 on Thursday, October 21, at 9:20 AM.

LeadsCon brings together thousands of attendees, including lead buyers, agencies, affiliates, aggregators, financial services, marketing services, lead sellers, networks, technology solutions providers, and more. The expert-speaking faculty includes a keynote from LegalZoom.

In addition to a conference program that covers social media, predictive analytics, automation, video marketing, SEO, and compliance, LeadsCon 2021 features powerful networking working opportunities for all attendees.

"We are excited to partner with PX again this year on the State of the Industry and as our headline sponsor. Their support helps us deliver a unique and powerful experience for the lead generation and performance marketing industries," said Heather O'Connell, Event Director, LeadsCon.

For full LeadsCon event information, sponsorship opportunities, and to register, please visit: https://www.leadscon.com/leadsconlv-2021

ABOUT ACCESS INTELLIGENCE

Access Intelligence is a privately held b-to-b media and information company serving the marketing, media, PR, cable, healthcare management, defense, chemical engineering, satellite, and aviation markets. Leading brands include LeadsCon, PR News, Ad Exchanger, AdMonsters, Cynopsis, Cablefax, Folio, Event Marketer, Chief Marketer, Defense Daily Network, AviationToday, Studio Daily; Power, and Via Satellite. More information: accessintel.com.

ABOUT LEADSCON

With ten years of success behind it, LeadsCon has secured its place as the top event for lead generators and performance marketers. Year after year, the conference delivers thousands of attendees and solutions providers for two days of networking events and content presented by leading experts.

SOURCE LeadsCon

Related Links

http://www.leadscon.com

