pxl. enables anyone to design, share, and purchase fully customized shoes

pxl. is a digitally native, direct-to-consumer e-commerce brand that enables anyone to design and share their own products using the pxl.studio and pxl.gallery web platforms.

pxl.studio is a virtual work-space for product creation . An intuitive modular design system capable of generating over 48 billion unique styles - enabling users aged 2 to 102 to create products in minutes.

pxl.gallery is a public archive of all products ever manufactured. All pxl. products are photographed with 360° imaging technology and automatically cataloged within the platform - creating an ever expanding reference library to search, sort, and filter through. Use pxl.gallery for design inspiration and a social network portal to share your favorite products with the world. With one click a user can copy any design from pxl.gallery into pxl.studio for direct purchase or further design editing.

"Our custom developed technology platforms and manufacturing supply chains work in harmony - creating a branded ecosystem of virtual design, digital content, and physical product experiences. Design It. Share It. Wear It." said pxl. founder Micah Heftman. "With the launch of the pxl. shoes Kickstarter campaign we're not only giving our users the chance to buy incredible and unique products - we're inviting them to partner with us in bringing a new vision of consumerism to the footwear market."

Following the Kickstarter campaign a 3 month inventory ramp up is projected to reach full production capability - at which time all customers who purchased products will be able to submit their designs and can expect finished goods shipment within 1 month.

Founded in 2017, the pxl.global team has decades of experience partnering with factories and vendors around the world to deliver industry leading and best selling products from concept to customer. Before creating pxl. Mr. Heftman worked the last 15 years as a Product Development and Production Manager for some of America's leading brands; Cole Haan, Coach, John Varvatos, and Camuto Group.

