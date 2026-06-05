PXN Unveils All-New High-Linearity Modular NAVOS Flight Series at FlightSimExpo 2026

Complete Civil Aviation Yoke System + Combat HOTAS Ecosystem – With Innovative Expansion Roadmap, Beginner-Friendly Software, and Thoughtful Design Details

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium simulation peripheral brand PXN today announced the global debut of its all-new NAVOS Flight Series at FlightSimExpo 2026, taking place June 12–14 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, USA (Booth 312). Short for Navigation Operating System, the NAVOS series is a dual-track ecosystem unifying civil aviation and combat flight simulation. Designed specifically for entry-level to intermediate users, the series embodies the principle of technological accessibility – bringing aerospace-grade accuracy and integrated cockpit immersion to mainstream flight simmers, while eliminating the complexity traditionally associated with high-end simulation gear.

PXN Flight Simulator NAVOS Series at FlightSimExpo 2026

Event Spotlight: FlightSimExpo 2026

FlightSimExpo is the world's most influential professional flight simulation exposition, gathering top manufacturers, aviation developers, certified pilots, and dedicated enthusiasts. The 2026 edition hosts over 70 leading exhibitors, featuring official product premieres, immersive hands-on demonstrations, and high-level industry dialogues. As a key global platform for simulation technology innovation and accessibility, the event bridges professional aviation training and civilian flight simulation hobbies.

NAVOS Dual Ecosystem: Tailored Solutions for Civil & Combat Flight

The NAVOS Flight Series delivers a fully modular and expandable simulation ecosystem designed for everyone from aspiring pilots to dedicated flight simulation enthusiasts. It consists of two independent, high-performance product lines:

Civil Aviation – NAVOS Flight Yoke System

A comprehensive home cockpit solution engineered for authentic civil aviation simulation. The system features a flight yoke with interchangeable conventional and force-feedback elevator modules, an Engine Control Quadrant System, a motorized elevator trim system, a dedicated T.P.M. (Throttle–Propeller–Mixture) unit for light aircraft, a high-resolution flight instrument display system, and an aviation radio stack panel.

The ecosystem is further complemented by multi-mode flight rudder pedals and is powered throughout by high-precision 16-bit drift-free Hall-effect sensing technology, delivering exceptional control accuracy, fully adjustable damping and tension settings, and centralized avionics management for a highly immersive flight simulation experience.

Designed for Growth: Throughout the second half of 2026 and into the first half of 2027, PXN will introduce a range of expansion accessories for the NAVOS Yoke System, including additional switch modules, instrument panels, and mounting solutions, enabling users to progressively build a more complete and immersive flight deck without replacing their core hardware investment.

Combat Flight – NAVOS HOTAS System

A dedicated high-precision HOTAS setup built for military, aerobatic, and extreme flight simulation. The system comprises a multi-axis flight stick and a specialized throttle unit, adopting a 4-axis high-linearity zero-deadzone architecture for smooth, proportional, lag-free control response. Designed with pilot-centric ergonomics for fatigue-free long-duration operation, it supports customizable flight response profiles to adapt to combat maneuvers, aerobatic stunts, and long-haul flight tasks.

Beginner-Friendly Control: PXN Nexus Software with One-Click Presets

PXN understands that ease of use is critical for new flight sim enthusiasts. To that end, the NAVOS ecosystem is deeply integrated into the brand's proprietary PXN Nexus software. Featuring an intuitive interface, the software offers official presets for popular flight simulators. With a single click via the display built into the yoke wheel, users can automatically configure control mappings, force feedback parameters, and response curves – eliminating the trial and error typically associated with simulation hardware setup. This "plug-and-fly" approach ensures that even first-time users can achieve a finely tuned, realistic flight experience within minutes, making NAVOS the most accessible high-fidelity system on the market.

Design Ingenuity: NAVOS Yoke System's Thoughtful Features

The NAVOS Yoke System incorporates several user-centric design innovations that enhance both functionality and user experience:

Interlocking Structural Design: The accessory modules feature integrated interlocking joints, allowing tool-free assembly and secure stacking.

Integrated 12-Port Input Hub: Each Yoke System includes a built-in hub with 12 standardized input ports, enabling seamless connection of expansion panels, throttles, and other peripherals.

Lightweight Desktop Clamping System: The yoke mounts via a reinforced yet lightweight clamp mechanism that securely attaches to desks of varying thicknesses without marring surfaces.

Interchangeable Quadrant System Handles: Recognizing that different aircraft types require distinct control layouts and flight characteristics, the system includes a set of swappable quadrant system handles, including:

Light Aircraft / General Aviation Handle (compact, ergonomic design) Boeing-Style Handle (featuring a traditional commercial airliner-inspired shape and control layout) Airbus-Style Handle (inspired by the ergonomics and operating philosophy of modern Airbus flight decks)

Key Exhibition Highlights

PXN's 2026 FlightSimExpo showcase features three visitor-centric highlights:

Full NAVOS Series Global Debut: Attendees can examine the aerospace-grade construction, modular architecture, and high-precision sensing hardware in person, experiencing the lineup's refined craftsmanship and stable performance. Immersive Flight Experience Zones: Dedicated civil aviation and combat flight demo stations are available, offering authentic high-fidelity cockpit operation that demonstrates the system's modular expandability, refined tactile feedback, and full ecosystem compatibility. One-on-One Technical Consultations: PXN's professional R&D team will be onsite to answer product and industry questions, explain core innovative designs (including the Yoke System's interlocking structure and interchangeable handles), and share the company's forward-looking roadmap for professional flight simulation peripherals.

Industry Outlook: Redefining Accessible Flight Simulation

PXN sincerely invites global industry partners, aviation media, and flight simulation enthusiasts to visit Booth 312 and witness the official launch of the NAVOS Flight Series. Moving beyond fragmented traditional simulation peripherals, the NAVOS ecosystem integrates aerospace-grade hardware, high-precision sensing technology, and the intelligent PXN Nexus software. By focusing on entry and intermediate users - a segment often overlooked by premium brands - PXN has redefined the benchmark for modern, accessible professional flight simulation devices, opening a new chapter of integrated, high-fidelity system-level flight simulation experiences.

About PXN

PXN is a specialized brand focused on the research, development, and production of high-precision flight and racing simulation peripherals. Adhering to the core brand philosophy of "Professionalism, Innovation, Immersion," PXN leverages years of industry expertise to deliver aviation-grade, ergonomic, and highly expandable simulation products. The brand is dedicated to delivering authentic immersive simulation experiences for global enthusiasts and professional practitioners, driving the continuous upgrading and popularization of the global simulation industry.

https://us.e-pxn.com/

SOURCE PXN