PXN Unveils New Direct Drive Racing Wheel Base VD10 at Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PXN, a leading gaming peripherals brand with over 20 years of experience, is set to unveil its latest direct drive racing wheel base, the VD10, at the Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show from October 11th to 14th. The exhibition will take place at Asia World - Expo, Hong Kong SAR, with PXN located at Booth Hall 3--3E36. Equipped with a custom servo motor and offering a powerful 10 Nm torque, the VD10 is designed to deliver a high-performance and immersive racing experience for enthusiasts. The product will be available both online and at retail stores starting in November this year.

PXN at Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show

The PXN VD10 features an advanced force feedback system that allows users to experience realistic road conditions, including bumps and slopes, along with adjustable force feedback curves for a personalized driving experience. This innovative setup includes a 24-bit magnetic encoder and high-precision control algorithms, providing an incredibly smooth and realistic driving simulation experience. As one of the most powerful direct drive wheel bases in its class, the VD10 is poised to set a new benchmark for quality and performance.

PXN, a brand with nearly two decades of experience in the global market, offers an extensive range of gaming peripherals, including racing simulators, gaming controllers, headsets, arcade joysticks, and flight sticks. Committed to delivering premium quality, PXN excels through its integrated approach to research, design, manufacturing, and sales. With a presence in 76 countries and regions, PXN has built a strong reputation and garnered the trust and loyalty of gamers worldwide.

In addition to the VD10, PXN will be showcasing three new racing wheel rims, a new sequential shifter, and a gear shifter at the exhibition. The brand will also feature its latest gaming controller, the P5, which quickly became a hot-selling product in China upon its launch. These products aim to provide an unprecedented and innovative experience for gaming enthusiasts attending the event.

With a growing community of over 6.5 million users globally, PXN is committed to leveraging the impact of the Hong Kong Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show to expand its reach and introduce its exceptional products to a broader audience of gaming enthusiasts.

About PXN:

PXN is a leading innovator in the design and manufacture of professional gaming peripherals, boasting 20 years of industry experience. The company's extensive product lineup includes racing simulators, gaming controllers, gaming headsets, arcade joysticks, and flight sticks, and much more. Dedicated to empowering gamers, PXN's goal is to seamlessly blend the core elements of gaming, fashion, and technology to create an all-encompassing ecosystem of electronic entertainment peripherals that unlock limitless possibilities for gamers worldwide.

