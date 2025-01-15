PYA Announces New International Tax Service Line Led by Joe Engel

New service line represents key element of PYA's growth strategy and is led by accomplished Coca-Cola Company executive Engel, who joins the firm as Tax Principal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PYA, a national CPA, tax services, and consulting firm, is pleased to announce its new International Tax service line. A key element of the firm's growth strategy, the service line will be led by Joe Engel, who joins PYA as Tax Principal. Engel was previously with The Coca-Cola Company, where he was Senior Tax Counsel.

Joe Engel

PYA's International Tax service line will help clients conduct operations across the globe by planning, designing, and executing effective tax strategies that comply with complex international laws. The PYA team will also support clients in controversy management, the implementation of new business models, assimilation for intercompany transactions, negotiation of tax language, and assistance with capital structuring and repatriation for global procurement, information systems, intellectual property, and other services.

"PYA is known for its ability to nimbly respond to our clients' needs—and in today's fast-paced global economy, clients are increasingly in search of experienced and reliable consultants who can help them manage complex cross-border business operations," said PYA President and CEO Marty Brown. "That's why we're excited to announce our new service line, which will provide future and existing clients the expert guidance they need to successfully navigate their most pressing international tax matters."

Engel, who leads the new service line, has more than 25 years of experience and technical expertise, with a focus on international tax strategies. Engel has guided major multinational companies in planning, designing, and executing effective tax strategies, complying with international laws, and managing controversies. His experience includes cross-border tax planning, mergers and acquisitions structuring, incentive negotiations, tax audit defense, legislative tax monitoring, and tax rate management.

"We're thrilled to welcome Joe to PYA," Brown said. "His extensive knowledge of the international tax landscape—alongside his decades of experience in strategy, tax planning, compliance, and law—lays a strong foundation for our International Tax service line. Joe is a productive leader and communicator with a proven record in helping clients achieve their business goals."

About PYA

Serving clients in all 50 states and around the world from offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa, PYA is an independently owned, national certified public accounting and professional services firm that provides healthcare management consulting and accounting. Through a focus on relationship-building, authenticity, and radical responsiveness, PYA helps its clients navigate complex challenges related to regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, governance, business valuations and fair market value assessments, multi-unit business and clinical integrations, best practices, tax, audit and assurance, business analysis, and operations optimization. Since 1983, this undeterred focus on excellent client service with unparalleled expertise has led to many national recognitions. Follow PYA on LinkedIn, and learn about PYA's webinars.

SOURCE PYA