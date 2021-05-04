PYA Principal Carol Carden Elected to AHLA Board of Directors

Carden served on the Women's Leadership Council for five years and held the position of chairperson from 2017 until 2019. As a council member, she monitored the Women's Network Forum, coordinated networking events, identified professional development opportunities, and assisted in making members' involvement in the Association more satisfying.

"Carol has been the consummate servant leader by relentlessly serving our clients, our firm, and the many organizations in which she has held leadership positions," said PYA President Marty Brown. "All of her colleagues admire how she accomplishes so much and makes it seem effortless."

Carden has been actively involved in other industry organizations as well and was also elected to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' Business Valuation Hall of Fame in 2013. She specializes in business valuation consulting services, primarily in the healthcare industry. Her key areas of expertise are in finance, valuation, managed care, and revenue cycle operations for healthcare organizations. Her work has included performing appraisals of businesses and securities for a wide variety of purposes such as mergers, acquisitions, estate planning, and commercial litigation matters. She often is called upon to speak at national conferences, summits, and seminars.

