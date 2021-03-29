PYC Therapeutics Appoints U.S. Biopharma Executive Jason Haddock to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK and PERTH, Australia, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC), a biotechnology company developing a new generation of precision RNA therapeutics to change the lives of patients with inherited diseases, today announced the appointment of Jason Haddock to its Board of Directors. Mr. Haddock brings more than two decades of financial, commercial and operational leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, and currently serves as a Board Director of Codiak BioSciences, a biotech company developing precision exosome therapeutics.

Throughout his career, Mr. Haddock has held a variety of leadership roles at biopharma companies, overseeing finance, commercial and business development strategies in the U.S. and worldwide. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer at Array Biopharma, where he was instrumental in developing a research, development and commercialization strategy that culminated in the successful launch and commercialization of two oncology therapies and Array's acquisition by Pfizer for $11.4 billion. Prior to Array Biopharma, he worked at Bristol-Myers Squibb in a variety of finance, strategic, commercial and business development capabilities including CFO and COO roles for business units in Asia Pacific, Europe and the U.S.

"As we look to set up PYC to access the important U.S. biotech capital markets, Jason brings a wealth of valuable industry experience, having served as a financial, operations and strategic leader at a range of biotech companies," said Sahm Nasseri, U.S. Chief Executive Officer of PYC Therapeutics. "We welcome him as our second independent U.S. member of PYC's Board of Directors and part of the growing U.S.-based leadership team as we continue to transform into a clinical stage biotechnology company. Jason's unique expertise will play an important role in shaping our strategic path forward as we continue to enable corporate development in the U.S. and move our pipeline closer to clinical development."

"It is an honor to join PYC at such a critical time for the company and partner with the growing PYC executive team as it develops and executes on roadmaps that advance its pipeline of multiple candidates towards the clinic and engages key stakeholders in the U.S.," said Mr. Haddock. "I look forward to contributing my insights gained from a career dedicated to the development of therapies that can change the lives of patients, as PYC works to address unmet needs for ocular and other inherited diseases."

Mr. Haddock has also served as the Chief Financial Officer at ArcherDX as the company was acquired by Invitae to create a global leader in comprehensive cancer genetics and precision oncology. Mr. Haddock earned his BS in accounting from Illinois State University and his EMBA from Washington University in St. Louis – Olin Business School.

About PYC Therapeutics

PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC) is a development-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new generation of RNA therapeutics that utilize Cell Penetrating Peptides (CPPs), a revolutionary delivery technology designed to overcome the major challenges of current gene-based therapies. PYC believes its CPP technology provides safer, more effective access for a wide range of potent and precise drug cargoes to the highest value drug targets that exist inside cells. The Company is leveraging its leading-edge science to develop a pipeline of novel therapies with an initial focus on inherited eye diseases for which it has unveiled three preclinical stage assets. PYC's discovery and laboratory operations are located in Australia and the Company recently launched an expansion into the U.S. for its preclinical, clinical, regulatory and business development operations. For more information, visit pyctx.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward looking statements

Any forward-looking statements in this ASX announcement have been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove incorrect and the current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about future events are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from assumptions or expectations expressed or implied in this ASX announcement include known and unknown risks. Because actual results could differ materially to assumptions made and the Company's current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward-looking statements contained in this ASX announcement with caution. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

SOURCE PYC Therapeutics

Related Links

https://pyctx.com

