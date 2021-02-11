PYC Therapeutics Invited to Participate in RNA Panel at 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

PERTH, Australia and NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC), a biotechnology company developing a new generation of precision RNA therapeutics to change the lives of patients with inherited diseases, today announced that Sahm Nasseri, incoming Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Operations, has been invited to participate in a virtual panel discussion and Q&A at the 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference. The panel, titled "Turning RNA Research into Medicines," will be aired on Wednesday, February 17, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

BIO CEO & Investor Conference attendees can register for the panel and Q&A by visiting https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference/sessions/765779.

An archived recording of the panel will be shared with all conference attendees for on-demand viewing for approximately 30 days following the event. The Company will also make the recording available on the PYC website in the near future.

More About BIO CEO & Investor Conference

For more than 20 years, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference has fuelled biotech industry networking with premier investor and banking communities, focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies. The virtual 2021 event, taking place February 16–18, will showcase the Biotechnology Innovation Organization's (BIO) perspective on the new U.S. Congressional agenda, the record setting pacing of biotech IPOs and the hottest clinical developments and industry catalysts.

About PYC Therapeutics

PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC) is a development-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new generation of RNA therapeutics that utilize Cell Penetrating Peptides (CPPs), a revolutionary delivery technology designed to overcome the major challenges of current gene-based therapies. PYC believes its CPP technology provides safer, more effective access for a wide range of potent and precise drug cargoes to the highest value drug targets that exist inside cells. The Company is leveraging its leading-edge science to develop a pipeline of novel therapies with an initial focus on inherited eye diseases for which it has unveiled three preclinical stage assets. PYC's discovery and laboratory operations are located in Australia and the Company recently launched an expansion into the U.S. for its preclinical, clinical, regulatory and business development operations. For more information, visit pyctx.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward looking statements

Any forward-looking statements in this ASX announcement have been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove incorrect and the current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about future events are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from assumptions or expectations expressed or implied in this ASX announcement include known and unknown risks. Because actual results could differ materially to assumptions made and the Company's current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward-looking statements contained in this ASX announcement with caution. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This ASX announcement should not be relied on as a recommendation or forecast by the Company. Nothing in this ASX announcement should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell shares in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE PYC Therapeutics

