Pye-Barker Acquires Washington-Based Fire Protection Specialists to Enhance Suppression Services

ATLANTA, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Fire Protection Specialists, strengthening its comprehensive services for customers in the Northwest. This transaction will add integrated fire protection services to Pye-Barker's existing fire alarm and security offerings in the Pacific Northwest.

Established in 1999, Fire Protection Specialists serves Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and California with the installation and servicing of fire suppression and fire alarm systems for commercial and industrial customers, including education, utility, government and healthcare facilities. The company's fire protection solutions include advanced system monitoring, system inspections and testing, and fire extinguisher service.

Fire Protection Specialists offers clean agent fire suppression systems to extinguish fire in high value spaces, such as data centers, equipment vaults and MRI/CAT scan rooms. The team also has expertise in automatic extinguishing systems for commercial kitchens and off-road fire suppression systems for heavy mobile equipment.

"We welcome the Fire Protection Specialists team to the Pye-Barker family with open arms," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "They have a longstanding reputation of expert care in their community, and that legacy was clear in every conversation we had with their team. As we join forces, I'm excited for us to strengthen our customer service in Washington and beyond."

Fire Protection Specialists' skilled technicians and staff will continue to serve customers in the Northwest. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 9,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 3 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Media Contact:

James Taylor

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SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety