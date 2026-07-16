Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Hartford Sprinkler Co., Inc., Enhances Connecticut Fire Protection Offerings

ATLANTA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Hartford Sprinkler Co., Inc., a Connecticut-based fire sprinkler and life safety company. This addition marks an important step in bringing fire sprinkler service to Pye-Barker's strong security and alarm presence in Connecticut, enhancing service offerings for customers throughout the area.

L-R: Dana Good, Pye-Barker; Kevin Kita, owner of Hartford Sprinkler and Jay Strickland with Pye-Barker.

Hartford Sprinkler is a top-trusted fire sprinkler company in Connecticut, specializing in installs, inspections, testing and maintenance for commercial and residential sprinkler systems. Since its founding in 1933, the Hartford team has built a reputation for its extensive knowledge of code compliance and requirements that keep businesses operational and prepare systems to be ready when they're needed most. In addition to sprinkler services, the company has expertise in fire alarms, fire suppression, fire extinguishers, emergency lighting, backflow testing and fire pump testing.

"Providing the best quality fire sprinkler services to our community has driven us for the last 90 years," said Kevin Kita, president of Hartford Sprinkler. "Joining Pye-Barker allows us to provide new services to our customers and communities to expand their protection while offering our team members new avenues for career growth."

"A second-generation, family-owned business, Hartford Sprinkler has been serving local customers since 1933," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "Those family values speak to who we are at Pye-Barker. It's all about caring for others and building something that lasts. That's why I'm so excited for Hartford Sprinkler's experts to join our team and work together to continue the legacy they've built."

Hartford Sprinkler's skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Connecticut. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 9,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 3 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Contact:

Jay Strickland

VP, Business Development – M&A

[email protected]

Media Contact:

James Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety