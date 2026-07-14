Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Names Peter Robbins President of Commercial Services

Former Baird Managing Director to Lead M&A, Growth and Commercial Strategy as Company Scales Past 250 Locations

ATLANTA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has named Peter Robbins as president of commercial services. In this newly created role, Robbins oversees the company's acquisition activities, growth initiatives and commercial strategy.

Peter Robbins serves as President of Commercial Services

Robbins joins Pye-Barker from Baird, where he served as managing director in the Global Technology and Services Investment Banking Group, jointly leading the firm's coverage of Facility, Industrial, Residential & Environmental (FIRE) services. Over his career, he advised on dozens of transactions across the fire and life safety sector, giving him a deep view of the operators, business models and market dynamics that define the industry. Robbins is also a longtime advocate of Ownership Works, the nonprofit organization that partnered with Pye-Barker to create its ALL In ownership program to provide employees with the opportunity to build wealth at work.

Robbins will report to CEO Bart Proctor and take a lead role in guiding the company's strategy and growth initiatives and shaping how Pye-Barker evaluates, integrates and grows acquired businesses, a discipline the company has applied across more than 200 acquisitions to date.

"Pye-Barker is one of the few companies I've seen scale this quickly without losing what made it worth scaling in the first place," said Robbins. "The operational rigor, the culture, the ownership — what this team has built is truly special, and I look forward to being part of its continued growth."

"Peter has sat across the table from us, from our competitors, and from dozens of the businesses we've acquired. He understands this industry as well as anyone, but it was his commitment to the people that make this company great that truly stood out to me," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Our growth, while rapid, is also very intentional. Peter's growth philosophy matches ours perfectly, and I look forward to seeing what we accomplish together."

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 9,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

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James Taylor

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SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety