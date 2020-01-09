Pye-Barker Engineered Solutions Acquires Florida Air Technologies

FOREST PARK, Ga., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Engineered Solutions, www.pyebarker.com, announced today that they have acquired Florida Air Technologies, LLC as part of their 2020 growth plans to exceed customer expectations. Since 1936, Pye-Barker has served the needs of industrial companies in Georgia with compressed air, pumping and blower/vacuum systems.

"With this acquisition, our clients will know that we are committed to growing to meet their needs and improving our coverage of the Southeastern United States," states Eric Lunsford, Pye-Barker Engineered Solutions President and CEO. "All of our partners will receive faster access to industry-leading air compressors and accessories that are all backed by our more than 225 years of combined engineering expertise, certified maintenance and repair services and 100% satisfaction guarantee."

This month, Pye-Barker acquires all of the air compressors, air dryers, vacuum pumps, air treatment products, lubricants, and repair parts previously owned by the Orlando company. All employees of Florida Air Technologies will keep their jobs at their current location, and all accounting services will move to the company's main headquarters in Forest Park, Georgia.

"We were ready to sell and looking for a company that had a long-term vision and shared our values for providing excellent customer service," states Sundar Mylavarapu, Florida Air Technologies President and CEO. "We approached Pye-Barker because they are successful and well-respected in the industry, and we know they will take good care of our customers."

Pye-Barker has grown over the past 83 years by providing customers with the high-quality products and services they need, quickly and cost-effectively, with as little stress as possible. This acquisition is part of their continued mission for growth throughout the southeast of the United States.

"This will be a smooth transition for everyone involved, and we look forward to offering new and current customers an expanded selection of products, enhanced repair capabilities, and 24/7 emergency service they can rely on and all of the additional benefits of this acquisition and others in the pipeline," says Lunsford.

For more information, visit www.pyebarker.com

About Pye-Barker Engineered Solutions

Founded in 1936, Pye-Barker specializes in creating engineered solutions to help industrial companies in Georgia with their compressed air, pumping and blower/vacuum systems. With over 150 years of combined engineering experience, they help clients create engineered solutions specific to their needs. Then, they deliver the highest quality products and services possible, all backed by certified maintenance and repair and their unique, 100% satisfaction, risk-free guarantee. With offices in Forest Park and Savannah, Georgia, Pye-Barker Engineered Solutions is ready to service the needs of local customers quickly and cost-effectively. For more information, visit www.pyebarker.com or call (404) 363-6000

SOURCE Pye-Barker Engineered Solutions

Related Links

https://www.pyebarker.com

