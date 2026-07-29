Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Southland Fire & Safety Equipment, Inc., Enhances Fire Suppression Services

ATLANTA, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Southland Fire & Safety Equipment, a Louisiana-based fire suppression and equipment company, adding to Pye-Barker's comprehensive fire protection and security offerings in the Gulf.

Southland Fire & Safety Equipment, established in 1972, has offices in Gonzales, Norco and Port Allen, Louisiana

Southland Fire & Safety Equipment, established in 1972, has offices in Gonzales, Norco and Port Allen, Louisiana. Southland's team provides a range of industrial, corporate and municipal services including fire suppression systems, fire extinguisher inspections and refills, testing and inspection. Licensed by the Louisiana State Fire Marshall's office, Southland serves fire departments through fire protection equipment, fire hose hydrotesting, firetruck repair and air mask fit testing.

"We've served Louisiana for over 50 years, and we are continuing that legacy with Pye-Barker. Our shared commitment to putting people first and protecting what matters most makes joining Pye-Barker a natural fit," said Bert Prejean, Southland co-owner.

"The national resources provided to our team as part of Pye-Barker will allow us to elevate our local services and provide new opportunities for our dedicated team members. I'm grateful for this next step for the Southland team," added Stephen Robert, Southland co-owner.

"Southland Fire & Safety Equipment's team members are truly local experts in fire suppression services," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "Their integration into the Pye-Barker family is an exciting opportunity to provide better services and help more people throughout the Gulf South region. At the end of the day, that is the most important part of our mission."

Southland Fire & Safety Equipment's skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Louisiana. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 9,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 3 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Contact:

Chris Jensen

VP, Business Development – M&A

[email protected]

Media Contact:

James Taylor

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SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety