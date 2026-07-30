Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Celebrates Mid-Year Momentum and #3 SDM 100 Ranking

ATLANTA, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — continued to grow with 22 acquisitions in the first half of 2026, following its move up to #3 on the SDM 100.

The SDM 100 Report ranks U.S. companies that earn revenue from the sale, installation, service and monitoring of electronic security systems. Pye-Barker also moved up three spots to the 7th largest Top Systems Integrators as ranked by SDM, which lists companies by their North American revenue from security system integration projects.

Pye-Barker's growth is partly due to its acquisition strategy. The company acquired more than 100 companies in the last two years, strengthening its position as the preferred partner for life safety business owners planning their exit strategies. Now celebrating its 80th anniversary with 9,000+ team members, Pye-Barker provides top-tier services to customers across 47 states.

In addition to CSI, Philadelphia Detection Systems, Low Volt Ninja, AAA Fire Extinguisher Co., APS Corporation, Fire Protection Specialists, ResponseTECH, Southland Fire and Safety Equipment, and Hartford Sprinkler Co., the following companies and their highly skilled teams joined Pye-Barker in the first half of 2026:

TSI Security – Curtis Bay, Maryland

Cascade Fire & Security – Kent, Washington

EHS Emert Electric, Inc. – Milford, Ohio

Door Security Products Inc. – Rapid City, South Dakota

State Fire Protection, Inc. – Largo, Florida

Kepco Alarm, Inc. – Buffalo, New York

American Fire Systems, Inc. – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

FASST Extinguishers – Black Eagle, Montana

Argus Security – Owing Mills, Maryland

TCB Electronics, Inc. – Marianna, Florida

Tapco Protection Systems, Inc. – Moorestown, New Jersey

Superior Fire Protection – Montrose, Colorado

Safeguard Securities, LLC – Ketchum, Idaho

"Every milestone we hit is a representation of the passion, loyalty and care of our 9,000+ team members," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We integrate local teams and support them with national resources, so every customer receives the best service with teams who truly understand their needs."

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 9,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 3 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Media Contact:

James Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety