Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Recognizes National Safety Month with Workplace Safety Guidance for Business Leaders

Fire and life safety industry leader emphasizes people-first culture as the foundation of effective safety programs

ATLANTA, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Safety Month, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States, is sharing workplace safety guidance for business leaders. As the company reflects on 80 years of protecting lives and property, it underscores a lesson reinforced across that history: the foundation of any effective safety program is a strong culture in which safety is a shared value at every level.

"A true safety culture takes hold only when every team member feels valued, empowered and personally invested in protecting one another," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Our experience has taught us a constant truth: better tools, better technology and deeper knowledge only reach their full potential in the hands of people who genuinely care."

As businesses assess their safety protocols, Pye-Barker offers several practical recommendations. Businesses should work with a trusted life safety partner to regularly conduct testing, inspection and maintenance of their fire protection and safety systems to maintain code compliance and protect against fire and security threats.

Employee engagement is equally important. Pye-Barker advises businesses to equip staff with safety training needed for their environment. Recognizing safety-conscious behavior reinforces good practices across the team.

"It's imperative to foster transparency and a 'see something, say something' culture so that employees feel confident reporting potential hazards in the workplace," said Rebecca True, CHRO of Pye-Barker.

Common workplace hazards deserve particular attention. Cooking equipment and electrical systems remain among the most frequent sources of fire in commercial settings, and many of these incidents trace to preventable human factors. Keeping these areas well-maintained and giving employees clear guidelines for their use can substantially reduce risk.

Investing in comprehensive safety programs delivers measurable returns through reduced insurance costs, less downtime and higher employee satisfaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 9,000 team members, Pye-Barker is Great Place to Work® Certified™ and is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 3 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

James Taylor

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SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety