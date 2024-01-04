Pylo Health Launches Next Generation of Cellular-Connected Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pylo Health , a leading provider of remote patient monitoring devices and partner company to Prevounce , announces the launch of two next-generation patient devices: the Pylo 900-LTE blood pressure monitor and the Pylo 200-LTE weight scale. Both products are clinically validated and connect to multiple cellular networks to better ensure reliable data transmission throughout the United States. The 900-LTE and 200-LTE are available for use with the Prevounce remote care management platform and integrate with independent health applications and management systems via the Pylo cloud API.

The 900-LTE is Pylo's latest blood pressure monitor for patients enrolled in remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs for hypertension and related chronic conditions. With roaming 4G/5G connectivity and 2G fallback, the blood pressure monitor requires no configuration and connects patients in even the most difficult to reach rural areas. A new, remotely configurable "triple measurement mode" automatically collects a sequence of three readings to meet the latest American Heart Association blood pressure measurement guidelines . Patients benefit from a comfortable cloth cuff with a broad arm size range and an intuitive user interface.

The new 200-LTE weight scale also comes with Pylo's industry-leading roaming cellular connectivity and requires no patient setup. Weight measurements accurate to 0.1 lbs are securely delivered to care teams monitoring patients enrolled in RPM programs for heart failure, medical weight loss, bariatric surgery, and more. A modern, low-profile design allows for patient ease of use, while streamlined packaging lowers shipping costs for healthcare organizations. The 200-LTE is a more economical and compact alternative to Pylo's 300-LTE Plus scale for patients weighing less than 450 lbs.

"Ongoing remote blood pressure and weight monitoring are low-barrier and highly effective additions to primary care, cardiology, gastroenterology, bariatric, and other remote care programs," says Daniel Tashnek, founder and CEO of Pylo and Prevounce. "Cumbersome, unreliable hardware can get in the way of programs realizing their full clinical and financial potential. We're excited to introduce new Pylo devices that are not only highly advanced, accurate, and dependable, but also comfortable and simple for patients to use."

Healthcare organizations can personalize the 900-LTE blood pressure monitors and 200-LTE scales to deliver a consistent brand experience. Both Pylo devices and their packaging are designed for easy customization, allowing for the addition of logos, taglines, patient inserts, and more. Pylo also offers clients inventory and logistics support. Devices or multi-device kits can be shipped to organizations or individual patients anywhere in the United States within two business days. Return and refurbishment services ensure organizations get the most out of their device investment.

Contact Pylo if you are affiliated with a medical practice, health system, or payer interested in learning more about the 900-LTE, 200-LTE, or other RPM devices.

About Pylo

Pylo Health is the developer of highly secure and reliable cellular-connected devices for use in remote patient monitoring programs offered by medical practices, health systems, and payers. Pylo offers lines of blood pressure monitors and weight scales with additional devices currently under development. Devices connect natively with the Prevounce remote care management platform and integrate with independent health application and management systems via the Pylo cloud API. Learn more about Pylo at www.pylo.com .

