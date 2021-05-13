Pylon and BFGoodrich® Off Road Wiper Blade Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2021 American Business Awards®

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The BFGoodrich® Off-Road Wiper Blade, engineered and manufactured by automotive aftermarket leader, Pylon Manufacturing Corporation, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the category of "Best New Product – Transportation" for the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

"It's an honor to receive this award for our exceptional innovation and design of the BFGoodrich Off-Road Wiper Blade," said Mike Fretwell, President of Pylon. "At Pylon, we are continually driven by customer insights and our commitment to develop and engineer new, innovative designs within the automotive aftermarket."

In response to the BFGoodrich Off-Road Wiper Blade innovation and subsequent customer acceptance, Stevie® Award judges said, "Impressive product line with high performance features to satisfy demand rigor for off-road enthusiast." The judges went on to add, "impressed by weather repelling technology used in this product."

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

To learn more about the BFGoodrich Off-Road Wiper Blade, visit www.offroadwipers.com/BFGoodrich .

For more information about Pylon, visit www.pylonhq.com .

About Pylon

Pylon Manufacturing Corporation is a leading automotive aftermarket supplier with nearly 50 years of experience, specializing in the design, engineering, manufacture and marketing of wiper blades. Located in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Pylon is an ISO 9001-certified division of the Qualitor, Inc. family of automotive companies. Pylon is the exclusive licensee responsible for the manufacture and marketing of the MICHELIN® line of premium wiper blades and other automotive innovations, as well as the first-ever BFGoodrich® Off-Road Wiper Blades, designed for extreme off-road conditions.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference . Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

