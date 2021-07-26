Pylon Appoints New CIO to Lead Global Enterprise Team

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pylon, a global leader in mobility solutions for the automotive aftermarket, announces the appointment of Harry Piedra as Chief Information Officer.

As CIO at Pylon, Piedra will lead the global enterprise team in establishing IT strategies to ensure an infrastructure that is both scalable and reliable, while aligning technology-based solutions that deliver meaningful impact to the business.

Piedra joins Pylon with more than 20 years of extensive IT experience. Most recently, he served as IT Director for global CPA firm, H&Co, where he successfully designed, implemented and supported Amazon Web Services with Citrix to streamline business functions for the company.

"As an experienced and successful IT professional, Harry brings a unique skill set to Pylon and we are excited to welcome him to the team," said Mike Fretwell, President of Pylon. "His considerable domestic and international experience in IT security and enterprise resource planning will be advantageous to Pylon as we continue to grow."

About Pylon

Pylon is a leading automotive aftermarket supplier with over 50 years of experience providing visibility, safety and mobility solutions under top brands. Located in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Pylon is an ISO 9001-certified division of the Qualitor, Inc. family of automotive companies. Pylon is the exclusive global licensee responsible for the design, manufacturing and marketing of the MICHELIN® line of premium wiper blades, tire accessories and safety zone as well as the first-ever BFGoodrich® Off-Road Wiper Blades, designed for extreme off-road conditions.

SOURCE Pylon Manufacturing