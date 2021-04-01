Pylon Appoints New President

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pylon Manufacturing, an industry leader in mobility solutions in the automotive aftermarket, today announced the appointment of Michael Fretwell to President. Fretwell assumed the position on March 1.

"Mike brings a track record of industry accomplishment and deep expertise to his new role as President," said Gary Cohen, CEO of Qualitor, Inc., Pylon's parent company. "He will be an invaluable asset in driving our mission to be the preferred branded global market leader of vehicle visibility solutions."

Fretwell brings more than two decades of experience in sales, marketing and product development. He previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Pylon, where he drove the expansion of retailers and led the company's launch of several new innovative products and initiatives, including the first-ever BFGoodrich® Off Road Wiper Blades and the industry's first real-time fitment solution.

As President, Fretwell will lead the strategy and execution of Pylon's business development and growth while building upon the company's tradition of more than 50 years of consistent quality.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to lead our Pylon team as we continue our focus of bringing technologically-advanced products from concept to retail shelves," Fretwell said.

Before his time at Pylon, Fretwell assumed roles of varying responsibilities at Nabisco and Newell Brands/Jarden Consumer Solutions. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in political science and is a U.S. Army veteran.

About Pylon

Pylon is a leading automotive aftermarket supplier with over 50 years of experience providing visibility, safety and mobility solutions under top brands. Located in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Pylon is an ISO 9001-certified division of the Qualitor, Inc. family of automotive companies. Pylon is the exclusive global licensee responsible for the design, manufacturing and marketing of the MICHELIN® line of premium wiper blades, tire accessories and safety zone as well as the first-ever BFGoodrich® Off-Road Wiper Blades, designed for extreme off-road conditions.

