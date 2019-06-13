Pymetrics Accelerates Growth By Tapping Industry Veteran Bob Toohey As President

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- pymetrics continues to expand its team with the announcement today that Bob Toohey has joined as president. Toohey will report to founder and CEO Frida Polli and oversee pymetrics execution across all business operations globally.

"As pymetrics continues to grow, we are thrilled to welcome Bob to our team. Bob's expertise both as a business leader and as a CHRO will have a huge impact on bringing pymetrics to the next level as a global company," said Frida Polli, CEO and co-founder of pymetrics.

"pymetrics' innovation is changing the future of work with its AI-driven talent intelligence platform bringing agility, accuracy, and equity to the full talent lifecycle — from selection and internal mobility, to reskilling and workforce insights," said Bob Toohey, president of pymetrics. "The talent market is in need of a forward-thinking solution, and I could not be more excited to partner with Frida, and lead the team on its continued growth."

Toohey, who most recently served as Chief People Officer for Verizon Media, is a talent champion, known for his ability to optimize and develop the way people work to drive business results. Toohey has over 30 years of global experience at the intersection of talent management and innovation, leading human resources, operating groups and creating new business units with impressive growth records. He has a strong track record of successfully navigating through periods of growth and change, including the creation, launch and growth of new business entities, key organizational restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, and business integrations.

Josh Bersin will also join pymetrics as a member of their advisory board. "The pioneering work pymetrics is doing in neuroscience and AI is already impacting the HR technology market. I look forward to working with pymetrics leaders and customers to discover how this work can positively shape the role of HR and the workplace of the future," said Bersin, a renowned industry analyst and researcher covering all aspects of corporate HR, training, talent management, recruiting, leadership, and workplace technology. Bersin recently launched the Josh Bersin Academy, the only global development academy for HR professionals. He is also the founder of Bersin™ by Deloitte.

Since its founding in 2013, pymetrics has grown to service over 100 enterprise clients globally with offices in NYC, London, Singapore, and Sydney. pymetrics continues to be at the forefront of the future of hiring – using data-driven behavioral insights and audited AI to create a more efficient, effective, and fair hiring process across the talent lifecycle. More than one million job candidates around the world have played pymetrics' games and the technology is live and compliant in 100+ countries, 17 languages and across web, Android and iOS apps.

SOURCE pymetrics