pymetrics opens their Talent Matching Platform to equip talent leaders with a more efficient, holistic, and fair way to assess candidates and employees

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- pymetrics, a leading Talent Matching Platform, announced the availability of API features to bring predictive hiring data, backed by the power of ethical AI and behavioral science, to more organizations.

pymetrics uses a patented methodology for measuring soft skills that reveal the potential of every candidate regardless of their background or education level. This enables companies to find the best talent for each role, predict successful hires, tailor professional development, efficiently manage workforce planning, and identify emerging leaders.

The new API capabilities allow customers to maintain their existing systems of record and workflows while gaining the insights provided by the pymetrics Talent Matching Platform. pymetrics can now integrate directly into Applicant Tracking Systems, Human Capital Management systems, Learning Management Systems, and more, enabling clients to unlock new insights by leveraging behavioral data.

"Our new API features will further enable our clients to maximize the benefits and insights gained from our Talent Matching Platform," said Mike Depuy, head of product and engineering for pymetrics. "Our goal is to increase the accuracy of every hiring decision while helping our customers get a better ROI on the tools they have already invested in. This solution allows us to safely and securely accelerate our customers' ability to improve hiring, engagement, retention, and diversity."

About pymetrics

pymetrics leverages soft skills and fairness-optimized AI technology to help enterprise companies build diverse teams of top performers. pymetrics identifies the key behavioral indicators required to be successful in any given role. With these insights at their fingertips, customers can quickly and accurately map people to jobs where they will thrive. Millions of job seekers around the world have played pymetrics' games and the technology is live and compliant in 100+ countries, 29 languages and across web, Android and iOS apps. To learn more, visit www.pymetrics.ai .

