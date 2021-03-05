Pymt Offers Simple and Affordable Merchant Processing for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham based Pymt, an innovative point-of-sale platform, has announced all new pricing. All monthly fees have been removed in an effort to keep more in line with merchant needs in today's emerging COVID-19 economy. Pymt is excited to make this all-in-one POS platform more attainable by retail and service businesses across the country.

Pymt Point of Sale runs on iPad's, iPhone's supports robust inventory control and reporting as well as ad-hoc items or non inventory businesses. Pymt KDS (Kitchen Display System) included at no additional cost is a robust system for managing multiple kitchen lines in a past paced hospitality business.

Pymt offers merchants innovative options with a uniquely affordable pricing structure, quick implementation, and outstanding customer service. Pymt offers two plans, each only charging merchants when they accept a credit or debit payment. Pymt's Simple Plan is just 2.4% + .10 for each successful swipe, dip or tap, and just 3.25% + .10 for each online or keyed sale. With Pymt's industry leading Cash Discount program, merchants simply set the price they would like to be paid for the item or service and Pymt adjusts this to cover the cost processing on the fly. Cash customers receive an instant discount of 4%.

Both plans have been designed to help merchants grow. Put simply, Pymt has set itself up to only succeed with the success of its merchant customers. Pymt offers 24/7 support for our merchants via Apple Business Chat (Messages), phone and email.

Pymt has a unique industry edge in that it was built by a former Apple employee and medical software engineers, making simplicity, accuracy and overall user experience paramount during its development. At one point, the founder of Pymt spent several days working in a merchant location to see how the application flow and use worked for that location.

In early 2021, Pymt introduced an entirely new in-app onboarding process making merchant accounts simpler to attain and faster to get up and running including underwriting approvals in as little as 30 minutes. With this new easy process, Pymt is poised to continue helping small businesses accept payments and track inventory faster than ever.

Media Contact: Clay Morrison, [email protected], 202.996.7901

Pymt is an innovative POS company dedicated to delivering affordable point-of-sale solutions to retail, hospitality, and service businesses throughout the US. The Pymt POS platform combines robust software with cutting-edge hardware to offer customers fast, seamless, and reliable POS solutions. To learn more visit https://www.pymtpos.com.

SOURCE Pymt

