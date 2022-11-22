PYPL ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 5, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of PayPal Holdings, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased PayPal common stock between February 3, 2021, and February 1, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 5, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that PayPal Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants had inflated the Company's vitally important Net New Active Accounts metric guidance through an usually large use of marketing campaigns that were easily susceptible to fraud; i.e. the creation of millions of illegitimate accounts which were created for the sole purpose of taking advantage of cash incentives for account creation; (2) defendants used these marketing campaigns and other incentives to hide the Company's true churn rate and declining levels of engagement with the platform; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and /or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in PayPal you have until December 5, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

