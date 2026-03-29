PYPL DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds PayPal Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 20, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that the true state of PayPal's salesforce; notably, that it was not truly equipped to execute on the Company's perceived growth potential and were "too optimistic" as to how easily and expeditiously its staff could change customer adoption. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase PayPal's securities at artificially inflated prices.

On February 3, 2026, PayPal announced its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, PayPal announced weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and revenue. Separately, PayPal announced the departure of Alex Chriss as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

On this news, PayPal's stock price fell $10.63 per share, or 20.31%, to close at $41.70 per share on February 3, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding PayPal's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the PayPal class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/PYPL or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP