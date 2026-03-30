PYPL SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Hagens Berman Alerts PayPal (PYPL) Investors to Securities Class Action Following CEO Ouster and $10B Market Cap Wipeout

Lawsuit Alleges Management Misled Investors Regarding Branded Checkout Growth and Salesforce Readiness; Firm Reminds Investors of April 20 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is notifying investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and certain of its top executives. The litigation follows a surprise leadership change and the sudden withdrawal of long-term financial targets that had been a cornerstone of the company's growth narrative.

The lawsuit, Goodman v. PayPal Holdings, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-01381, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The action seeks to recover losses for all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired PayPal common stock during the Class Period: February 25, 2025, through February 2, 2026, inclusive.

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Investors in PayPal (PYPL) are encouraged to visit the Hagens Berman PYPL Case Page to review the complaint's allegations: www.hbsslaw.com/cases/paypal

"The PayPal complaint alleges a significant disconnect between the company's public optimism and its internal operational reality," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the alleged claims in the pending litigation.

Summary of PYPL Class Action Allegations: The "Branded Checkout" Deception

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants violated federal securities laws.

Salesforce Readiness: That PayPal's sales organization was not equipped to execute on the company's ambitious business initiatives, particularly the push to revitalize Branded Checkout in the face of intensifying competition from Apple Pay and others.

That PayPal's sales organization was not equipped to execute on the company's ambitious business initiatives, particularly the push to revitalize in the face of intensifying competition from Apple Pay and others. Unattainable 2027 Targets: That the financial targets for 2027 provided to the market in early 2025 were not achievable under existing operational constraints and required an unrealistically stable macroeconomic environment.

That the financial targets for 2027 provided to the market in early 2025 were not achievable under existing operational constraints and required an unrealistically stable macroeconomic environment. The "Execution" Reveal: On February 3, 2026, PayPal announced the immediate departure of CEO Alex Chriss, citing a pace of execution that was "not in line with Board expectations." Concurrently, the company admitted that execution in Branded Checkout "has not been where it needs to be" and withdrew its 2027 financial targets.

On February 3, 2026, PayPal announced the immediate departure of CEO Alex Chriss, citing a pace of execution that was "not in line with Board expectations." Concurrently, the company admitted that execution in Branded Checkout "has not been where it needs to be" and 20% Stock Crash: On this news, PayPal's stock price plummeted from a close of $52.33 on February 2, 2026, to close at $41.70 on February 3, 2026—erasing over $10 billion in shareholder value in a single day.

Critical Deadline: April 20, 2026

If you purchased PayPal common stock during the Class Period (Feb. 25, 2025 – Feb. 2, 2026), you have until April 20, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff.

If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the PayPal case and the firm's investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding PayPal should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP