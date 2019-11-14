Pyramid Analytics Lands an "Extraordinary" 68 #1 Placements and 108 Leading Positions in BARC's The BI Survey 19

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Analytics , a leading global provider of next-generation business analytics, is pleased to announce 68 number one placements and a further 108 leading positions in this year's The BI Survey 19, the latest BI survey report from leading analyst firm BARC. In addition, Pyramid secured superior matrix positions across numerous peer groups, including dashboarding-focused products, embedded analytics-focused products, data discovery-focused products, OLAP analysis-focused products, and more.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as an industry leader in BARC's annual BI report," said Omri Kohl, Pyramid Analytics co-founder and CEO. "To us, what makes the BARC report significant is that it's based wholly on reviews from actual BI users. It's exciting to see the enthusiasm for our BI solution across numerous use cases."

In its 18th year, The BI Survey 19 from BARC is the world's largest and most comprehensive survey of over 3,000 business intelligence end users. The BI Survey 19 helps organizations assess analytics and business intelligence vendors' performance across 34 criteria (KPIs). The survey assesses 36 leading BI solutions. For more information, go to www.bi-survey.com.

Here are just a few excerpts from the report across several key KPIs:

Customer Experience: "With excellent results in KPIs such as 'Query performance', 'Performance satisfaction' and 'Self-service', Pyramid ranks number one in all of its peer groups in the aggregated 'Customer experience' KPI."

Business Benefits: "Pyramid Analytics is the best vendor in the whole BI Survey in terms of improving the operational efficiency of its customers."

Recommendation: "Pyramid receives excellent feedback from its users this year. The platform not only satisfies them with its functionality but also delivers benefits at a reasonable price."

Customer Satisfaction: "Pyramid Analytics scores leading ranks in all the KPIs that are used to calculate the aggregated 'Customer Satisfaction' KPI, leading to its top-ranking in the 'Embedded analytics-focused products' peer group as well as leading positions in all of its remaining six peer groups."

Query Performance: "Number one rankings in all of its peer groups in the 'Query performance' KPI constitutes Pyramid Analytics' most remarkable result in this year's BI Survey. Customers claim to have a typical query response time of 2 seconds, which is most impressive when working with a median of 589 GB of data. This query response time is the fastest in the whole BI Survey this year."

Dashboards: "Pyramid is top-ranked in all its peer groups for the 'Dashboards' KPI this year. It offers multiple interactive capabilities to create dashboards and add custom designed elements to them."

Analyses: "Pyramid is equipped with analytical features that work across all supported data sources and types . . . This impressive feature set helps Pyramid Analytics to a top-ranking in the 'Analyses' KPI across all of its peer groups this year."

