Pyramid Biosciences and Caris Life Sciences Announce MI Trials Collaboration for Clinical Trial Matching in Support of Study for Patients with NTRK Fusion Solid Tumors

WALTHAM, Mass. and IRVING, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Biosciences, Inc., and Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), today announced a collaboration to enhance identification of potential patients with NTRK fusion-driven cancers for participation in the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial (PBI-200-101) of Pyramid's lead oncology program PBI-200, a best-in-class, next-generation, highly CNS-penetrant TRK inhibitor. Pyramid Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of precision therapies targeting a wide range of diseases. Caris is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare. Caris' tailored MI Trials offering helps match the right patients to the right biopharma trials based on both the individual patient's molecular tumor profile and the eligibility requirements of a given study.

"This collaboration will further advance the promise of precision oncology, with the potential to deliver highly differentiated compounds against validated cancer targets," said Brian Lestini, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pyramid Bio. "Caris' patient identification and matching service is invaluable for enabling the development of novel precision therapies, especially in genetically-defined populations like NTRK."

Through Caris' Right-In-Time clinical trial solution, the company has a rapidly expanding portfolio of trials, with over 50 treatment options available and over 450 research-ready sites if a patient is identified by a Caris molecular profile outside of an existing sponsor trial site. This network helps bring clinical trials to patients that otherwise might not have access to these novel therapies.

"The breadth and depth of our whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing minimizes the potential of missing actionable alterations that are unique to an individual's cancer," said Brian Lamon, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, Head of BioPharma Business Development at Caris Life

Sciences. "By testing all 22,000 genes in both DNA and RNA, we are able to give patients and physicians comprehensive data that offers them rapid access to potentially lifesaving treatments while helping to develop treatments for cancer patients in the future."

About PBI-200

PBI-200 is a novel, highly potent and selective inhibitor of TRK kinase, discovered and developed by Pyramid to overcome a wide range of on-target resistance mutations that have been described with first-generation TRK inhibitors. In addition, preclinical studies have shown that PBI-200 achieves high levels of penetration into brain, which translated into superior efficacy in intracranial xenograft models compared to other TRK inhibitors, as well as a favorable safety profile.

The global Phase 1/2 trial of PBI-200 (PBI-200-101) is a multicenter, open-label study in subjects with NTRK fusion-positive advanced or metastatic tumors including primary and metastatic CNS tumors. The trial consists of a dose-escalation phase, followed by a multicohort expansion at the recommended Phase 2 dose. Additional information can be found at: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ (NCT04901806).

About Pyramid Biosciences Inc.

Founded in 2015, Pyramid Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing a portfolio of precision therapies targeting a wide range of molecularly defined diseases. Pyramid is currently in clinical development of two highly selective tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) inhibitors. For more information, please visit: www.pyramidbio.com.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement, which is currently available within its Precision Oncology Alliance, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

SOURCE Pyramid Biosciences, Inc.