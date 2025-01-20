Pyramid Consulting, Inc. Partners with Dynatrace to Provide Unified Observability, AIOps, and Application Security

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Consulting, Inc., a global leader in workforce and technology solutions, announces a transformative partnership with Dynatrace (NYSE: DT). The partnership establishes Pyramid Consulting, Inc., and its technology division, Celsior, as a premier Global Systems Integrator (GSI) for Dynatrace and enhances our capabilities to drive digital transformation and superior IT performance management for our clients worldwide.

"Our partnership with Dynatrace is all about innovation and efficiency. It is a pivotal step towards enhancing our digital transformation capabilities," said Sanjeev Tirath, CEO and Co-founder of Pyramid Consulting, Inc. "By integrating the AI-powered analytics and automation capabilities from Dynatrace, we are poised to deliver even more robust IT performance management solutions that will drive significant value for our clients."

Dynatrace offers advanced observability, continuous runtime application security, and AIOps to deliver intelligent automation and actionable insights from data. Pyramid Consulting will utilize its dedicated team of Dynatrace experts to deliver services, including application assessment, bespoke solution development, and continuous managed services to enhance customers' access to real-time monitoring and cloud-managed services for optimized performance and innovative solutions.

"We're excited to bring cutting-edge observability to more organizations through our partnership with Pyramid Consulting," said Jay Snyder, SVP, Global Partner and Alliances at Dynatrace. "This collaboration will enable teams to unlock the full potential of their IT environments through advanced data insights. Together, we're committed to helping our customers ensure business agility, increase efficiency, and accelerate innovation so they can drive improved business outcomes."

"Teaming up with Dynatrace enhances our ability to offer top-tier digital transformation services," said Vishak Mallya, EVP and COO at Celsior, the technology solutions and services division of Pyramid Consulting. "Our focus will be on leveraging comprehensive observability and automation capabilities from Dynatrace to optimize our clients' applications and infrastructure, ultimately improving their operational resilience."

About Pyramid Consulting, Inc.

Pyramid Consulting is a global leader in workforce and technology solutions that helps clients navigate competitive and challenging markets. Its award-winning family of brands — Pyramid Talent, Celsior, and GenSpark — operate together to deliver seamless and integrated solutions through multiple delivery models across five continents and 25+ countries. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, Pyramid Consulting serves 125+ Fortune 500 companies across all major industries by engaging 6500+ consultants.

For more information, please visit https://pyramidci.com/

About Celsior

Celsior, a technology solutions and services division of Pyramid Consulting, specializes in advanced technology solutions that encompass a range of services from software development and IT consulting to digital transformation. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Celsior is dedicated to delivering innovative, outcome-based technology solutions with a boutique approach, treating every client as top-tier. For more information, please visit www.celsiortech.com.

