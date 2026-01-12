ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Consulting, a global leader in workforce and training solutions, together with its technology business unit, Celsior, has been recognized as a Challenger in Avasant's Global Competency Center (GCC) Services 2025 RadarView™ Report, placing it among the top 20 providers delivering high-impact GCC capabilities worldwide. The report highlights organizations demonstrating strong practice maturity, innovation-led delivery, and scalable GCC operating models.

Pyramid Consulting, Inc. Recognized as a Challenger in Avasant’s GCC Services 2025 RadarView™ Report

"We are honored to be recognized by Avasant as a challenger in the GCC space," said Sanjeev Tirath, Co-founder and CEO of Pyramid Consulting. "As enterprises accelerate global capability-building, our investments in AI, digital platforms, and early-career talent are helping clients scale confidently and transform with speed and purpose at Global scale," he added.

With three decades of experience, Pyramid Consulting enables GCC operations through 22 delivery centers across 18 countries, supporting clients in the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Latin America. Over 35% of the company's revenue comes from GCC operations, underscoring its deep specialization and global delivery strength. Its practice spans 800+ professionals serving 14+ active GCC clients across industries such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, telecom, aviation, and engineering.

"The GCC space is rapidly evolving, and enterprises require scalable solutions that accelerate digital transformation," said Vishak Mallya, Chief Executive at Celsior (the Technology Consulting division of Pyramid Consulting). "We have strengthened our GCC capabilities through a combination of global delivery scale, strategic acquisitions, and deep ecosystem partnerships, augmented by outcome-driven talent deployment models and AI-enabled workforce operations that simplify onboarding, payroll, and compliance. Together, these capabilities enable our clients to build resilient, future-ready GCCs and drive sustained business value." he added.

Pyramid Consulting's GCC services are powered by hyperscaler partnerships, certified experts, and a strong regional presence. It maintains integrated delivery across Mexico, Costa Rica, India, and the Philippines, providing HR, finance, legal, infrastructure, and engineering support through unified frameworks.

The company enhances GCC value through proprietary tools and digital assets, including ExemptSmart, PayPrism, Brainery, Hoonr (a pre-vetted talent platform for BOT models), and its predictive ROI Calculator for assessing operational efficiency and cost advantages. It further differentiates through Gen AI planning agents, GCC Playbooks, and digital twin frameworks that help simulate, optimize, and future-proof GCC operations.

Pyramid Consulting, along with Celsior has built strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Google Cloud, AWS, ServiceNow, and Salesforce to deliver cloud, AI/ML, platform engineering, and automation solutions for GCCs. It has deepened its expertise through investments in cloud-native architectures, generative AI, and GCC-specific platforms, while meeting growing demand for cross-functional talent through flexible delivery models like Teams as a Service (TaaS).

Pyramid Consulting and Celsior continue to enhance their GCC strategy through investments in cloud-native architectures, platform engineering, Gen AI accelerators, recruitment scale, and digital automation services, ensuring it remains a trusted partner for enterprises building future-ready global capability centers.

About Pyramid Consulting, Inc.

Pyramid Consulting is a global leader in workforce and technology solutions that helps clients navigate competitive and challenging markets. Its award-winning family of brands — Pyramid Talent, Celsior, and GenSpark — operate together to deliver seamless and integrated solutions through multiple delivery models across five continents and 25+ countries. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, Pyramid Consulting serves 125+ Fortune 500 companies across all major industries by engaging 6500+ consultants.

For more information, please visit: https://pyramidci.com/

Copyright © 2025 Pyramid Consulting, Incorporated. All rights Reserved.

About Avasant

Avasant is a leading management consulting firm that specializes in digital transformation, technology strategy, and business optimization. With a commitment to data-driven insights, Avasant Research empowers enterprises with actionable intelligence to drive operational excellence and innovation.

For more information, visit: https://avasant.com/

SOURCE Pyramid Consulting, Inc