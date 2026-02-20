FIN enables Celsior Technologies to integrate with [jXchange™]

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsior Technologies, a global technology and workforce solutions provider specializing in digital transformation for regulated industries, today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry™ Fintech Integration Network (FIN). Participation in the program will provide Celsior with access to Jack Henry's technical resources to enable Celsior's solutions to integrate with Jack Henry core platforms. The Fintech Integration Network is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry's customers can easily deploy third-party products.

Pyramid Consulting Joins the Jack Henry™ Fintech Integration Network.

Celsior's solution integrates with Jack Henry core platform through [jXchange™] – services-based programming interfaces that enable third-party fintechs and financial institutions to securely access core data and business rules. These integrations maintain data integrity by managing access through a service layer that governs all interactions, ensuring consistent and secure data exchange across platforms.

Through participation in FIN, Celsior supports banks by helping them modernize digital workflows, enhance operational efficiency, and accelerate technology initiatives aligned with regulatory and security requirements. Celsior's experience in financial services technology, combined with direct integration access through FIN, enables financial institutions to deploy solutions with reduced complexity and faster time to value.

"Joining the Jack Henry Fintech Integration Network strengthens our ability to support financial institutions with secure, scalable, and integration-ready technology solutions," said Vishak Mallya, Chief Executive at Celsior (Technology Division of Pyramid Consulting). "This collaboration allows us to work more closely with Jack Henry customers as they modernize their platforms and enhance customer and operational experiences."

Jack Henry's FIN takes the customer out of the middle, providing fintechs with direct access to Jack Henry's technical resources and test systems. FIN inclusion is not an endorsement of the fintech's product.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For nearly 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Celsior Technologies

Celsior is the Consulting and IT services arm of Pyramid Consulting Inc., and it delivers customized, outcome-driven technology solutions, ensuring each client receives tailored solution and dedicated attention. Celsior delivers comprehensive technology solutions that empower organizations to optimize operations, enhance decision-making, and drive digital transformation. Our expertise spans data strategy, AI-driven insights, digital solutions, automation, and IT operations, ensuring seamless integration and sustained business value. Our solutions are designed to drive efficiency, innovation, and resilience, enabling organizations to modernize their IT landscape, enhance data-driven decision-making, and achieve sustainable digital transformation. For more information, please visit https://celsiortech.com/

Copyright © 2026 Celsior Technologies. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Celsior Technologies