Pyramid Educational Consultants Releases PECSTalk™: A Communication App for Learners with Autism

Easy-to-use, User-Friendly Navigation, Available in 14 Languages and now available on Android

NEW CASTLE, Del., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Educational Consultants , renowned creators of the evidence-based Picture Exchange Communication System® (PECS®), introduces PECSTalk™ , a groundbreaking augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) app.

This innovative app, available now on Android tablets, combines decades of evidence-based, proven strategies with cutting-edge technology to empower individuals to express their wants, needs, and observations. It will transform the lives of individuals with complex communication needs, including those on the autism spectrum. The company is planning to replace an early version of the app on iOS later this year.

"We are thrilled to unveil PECSTalk™ , an app that seamlessly merges our extensive knowledge in communication intervention with the convenience of modern technology," remarked Lori Frost, MS, CCC-SLP, Co-Founder of Pyramid Educational Consultants. "Our mission is to equip learners with the essential skills to effectively communicate and engage with their surroundings, ultimately enhancing their quality of life."

PECSTalk™ is tailored to meet the unique needs of learners with complex communication challenges. Its user-friendly interface encourages independence and confidence in communication, helping individuals establish essential skills to navigate life in the present and the future. PECSTalk's unique design requires fewer steps than other apps to build and speak a message, resulting in less frustration, more frequent communication, and less abandonment of the app.

The app offers customization options, featuring access to the comprehensive Pics for PECS® image library, options for customizable voice output, and support for various languages. PECSTalk™ empowers users to personalize their communication experience, ensuring optimal engagement and comprehension based on individual learner's needs.

PECSTalk™ facilitates the construction of multi-picture Sentence Strips™ through a dedicated Sentence Starter™ page. Users can create up to 30 digital PECS book pages using the in-app voice functionality. The intuitive digital display mirrors the layout of a traditional PECS Communication Book while accommodating the expanded vocabulary of a Speech-Generating Device (SGD). Users can create backups, transfer data, and share books across devices and platforms.

With PECSTalk™, learners can seamlessly make requests, respond to or ask questions, comment, and express feelings. By converting images and text into spoken language, the app enables non-speaking individuals to actively and fully participate in school, home, vocational, and community environments, fostering inclusivity and empowerment.

PECSTalk™ now allows caregivers and educators to create back-ups, transfer data, and share books across devices and platforms. PECSTalk™ supports 14 languages and voices, enabling the creation of bilingual books. The company will update the iOS app later this year.

Pyramid Educational Consultants remains committed to advancing communication support for individuals with autism and complex communication needs, and PECSTalk™ stands as a testament to their dedication to innovation and inclusivity.

A free version of PECSTalk™ is available for limited functionality. For more information about PECSTalk™, visit www.pecstalk.com

