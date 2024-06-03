Pyramid Global Hospitality Announces Management Acquisition of Four Iconic Resorts in First Five Months

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Global Hospitality – the powerhouse hospitality company behind inspired collections like Benchmark Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle and Hamilton Pyramid Europe – is pleased to announce the bicoastal expansion of its U.S. portfolio with the addition of four esteemed resorts spanning from the vibrant deserts of Arizona to the sunny shores of Florida.

Pyramid Global Hospitality welcomes to its collection four distinguished hotels, known for their timeless elegance and exceptional service, including Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Ariz., Naples Grande Beach Resort in Naples, Fla., Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham, Mass. and Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, Md. Each property embodies a rich heritage of providing unparalleled hospitality experiences for generations of guests from around the world.

"We are honored to be entrusted with the management of these four iconic hotels and to continue expanding our signature hospitality from coast to coast," said Warren Fields, CEO of Pyramid Global Hospitality. "Our team is dedicated to upholding the distinguished legacy of these properties while implementing strategies to ensure their continued success in the ever-evolving hospitality landscape."

Each of these establishments holds a special place in the hearts of locals and visitors alike, with their unique architecture, luxurious amenities, and commitment to delivering unforgettable guest experiences. This strategic move marks an exciting chapter for both the management company and the notable properties involved.

