Pyramid Global Hospitality Ignites 2024 with an Expansion in Iconic Locales from Sandy Beaches to Sundance

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Global Hospitality is thrilled to announce a strong start to 2024 with the expansion of its U.S. portfolio with the addition of iconic properties from Florida to Hawaii, claiming notable industry awards, stunning new developments preparing to open, and 11+ consecutive quarters of market share growth.

Pyramid Global Hospitality – the powerhouse hospitality company behind inspired collections like Benchmark Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle and Hamilton Pyramid Europe –welcomes nine properties to its U.S. portfolio. In Florida, property additions include Naples Grande Beach Resort, Saddlebrook Resort Tampa and Hotel Flor, a Tapestry Collection Hotel by Hilton. Iconic boutique resorts to join the collection include Black Rock Mountain Resort in Utah, Wayfinder Waikiki in Hawaii, and Wayfinder Bishop Creekside Inn in California. Pyramid Global has also assumed management of Rand Tower Hotel, a Tribute Hotel in Minnesota, Marriott San Antonio Northwest in Texas and The Crotonville Conference Center in New York. These additions mark an important milestone for the company as it expands its footprint in these key travel markets.

"2024 is off to a momentous start as we continue toward our overall goal of being the Manager of Choice in our industry," said Warren Fields, CEO of Pyramid Global Hospitality. "We have a robust and growing pipeline ahead for the year as owners increasingly recognize Pyramid's ability to drive results through great people and industry-leading tools."

In conjunction with the company's continued growth, Pyramid Global has also seen 11+ consecutive quarters of market share growth coinciding with the launch of its data analytics platform, NEO. Serving as a one-stop shop consolidating access to targeted metrics, trends and insights giving our properties a competitive advantage, NEO has been a game-changer for the company allowing for more informed data-driven decisions and amplifying a culture of performance excellence.

In addition to this remarkable growth, Pyramid Global Hospitality has also been recently recognized with notable industry awards, including being named by Hotel Business Magazine as a Top 3 Hotel Management Company in the industry, induction into Marriott's Partnership Circle Hall of Fame, and an inaugural winner of the Marriott Topline Activator award. These honors reflect the company's commitment to delivering exceptional service and unparalleled hospitality experiences.

"We are incredibly proud of the successes we have achieved thus far," said Fields. "These achievements are a testament to the strength and stability of our best-in-class leadership team and property associates. We look forward to exceeding the expectations of our guests, satisfying our owner partners and continuing our strong momentum throughout the year."

