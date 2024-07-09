Pyramid Global Hospitality Unveils New Workplace Management Brand: PYRAMIDWORKS

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Global Hospitality – the powerhouse hospitality company behind inspired collections like Benchmark Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle and Hamilton Pyramid Europe – announces the launch of PYRAMIDWORKS, a new brand dedicated to crafting and overseeing curated office communities, catering to the evolving needs of today's workplace environment.

As businesses navigate the transition back to office settings following extended periods of remote work, PYRAMIDWORKS addresses these challenges with a comprehensive suite of management services. These include in-office concierge, cultural programming, leadership training, property management, tech support, and F&B services, designed to enhance workplace culture and productivity.

"Employee satisfaction is paramount in today's competitive landscape. A positive workplace culture not only boosts morale but also drives organizational effectiveness," explained Ellen Sinclair, the visionary behind PYRAMIDWORKS. "We're not just fostering teamwork; we're cultivating vibrant workplace communities rooted in the principles of hospitality."

PYRAMIDWORKS will be the newest division of Pyramid Global Hospitality – a leading third-party management company operating more than 240 hotels and resorts around the world – bringing more than three decades of experience in managing training facilities, corporate campuses and multiple office space projects with iconic brands such as JetBlue, Paramount Pictures, Verizon, Deloitte and Whirlpool.

PYRAMIDWORKS provides customized solutions to enhance the workplace and company culture. For more information on how PYRAMIDWORKS can transform your workplace, visit pyramidglobal.com/pyramidworks.

About PYRAMIDWORKS

PYRAMIDWORKS, a division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, specializes in providing comprehensive workplace services and solutions aimed at fostering an exceptional office culture. Drawing on Pyramid Global Hospitality's extensive experience in hotel and property management, PYRAMIDWORKS brings the ethos of hospitality to corporate settings for some of the world's leading companies, including JetBlue, Whirlpool, and Verizon. Services encompass property management, cultural programming, tech support, corporate management training, F&B services, and more. For further details, visit pyramidglobal.com/pyramidworks.

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading third-party hospitality management company, is the powerhouse brand behind an inspired collection of forward-thinking professionals providing powerful solutions to some of the world's best hotels and resorts. Formed by the 2021 merger of three hotel and resort management companies, the organization's global portfolio now spans more than 240 properties across the U.S., Caribbean and Europe, with offices in Boston; The Woodlands (Texas); Cincinnati; and London. For more information, visit www.PyramidGlobal.com.

