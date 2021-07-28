Pyramid Healthcare Announces The Addition Of Three New Board Directors

ALTOONA, Pa., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Healthcare is excited to announce three new healthcare leaders who have recently joined its Board of Directors. All three bring significant behavioral health experience spanning diverse healthcare payers, patient populations, therapeutic categories, treatment modalities and geographies. Their support will further support Pyramid Healthcare's growth as a leading diversified behavioral health provider focused on expanded access, clinical quality and excellent client outcomes.

Ken Burdick, JD

Prior to the acquisition of WellCare by Centene in January 2020, Ken was the President and CEO of WellCare since 2015. Ken recently retired in January 2021 from Centene. Prior to joining WellCare Ken had a 33-year career in healthcare, 28 years of which were at UnitedHealth Group and Cigna. During his 14 years at UnitedHealth, Ken held leadership roles including CEO of United Healthcare, CEO of the Secure Horizons Medicare product and SVP of national underwriting. Earlier in his career, Ken was the CEO of MHNet, a wholly owned behavioral health subsidiary of Coventry Health. Ken earned a BA from Amherst College and a JD from the University of Connecticut. Ken is the National Board Chair for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Linda Rosenberg, MSW

Linda Rosenberg is on the faculty of Columbia University's Department of Psychiatry where she serves as Executive Director for External Relations. In addition to Columbia, Linda works with nonprofits, foundations, and private sector companies on the design, financing, and delivery of mental health and addiction services. Prior to joining Columbia, Linda was President and CEO of the National Council for Behavioral Health from 2004 until 2019. Under her leadership, the National Council became the nation's largest mental health and addiction education and advocacy association with over 3,400 member organizations serving over 10 million Americans. Linda was New York State's Senior Deputy Commission for Mental Health until 2004.

David Wennberg, MD

David recently served as Quartet's CEO, stepping down in January 2021 to assume a role on the Board of Directors. During Wennberg's time as CEO, Quartet experienced tremendous growth, including the implementation one of the most advanced value based payment models for mental health care in the US. Prior to the CEO role, he was Quartet's Chief Data Scientist and led the Business Development team. David previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern New England Accountable Care Collaborative (NNEACC), and as the Chief Executive Officer of the High Value Health Collaborative at The Dartmouth Institute. A co-founder of Health Dialog Analytic Solutions, the analytic division of Health Dialog, David served as Health Dialog's Chief Science Officer. David received his MD from McGill University and MPH from the Harvard School of Public Health.

Pyramid Healthcare is a premier provider of behavioral healthcare, founded in 1999. Pyramid operates over 90 treatment facilities and schools throughout Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina, Maryland, Georgia and Virginia, offering a full continuum of in-person and telehealth mental health, substance use, and eating disorders treatment and autism education services. Pyramid's principal investor is Nautic Partners, whose behavioral healthcare investment experience includes Genoa Healthcare, Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare and Nystrom & Associates.

