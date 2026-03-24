Pyramid Ladder Products Introduces Universal Ladder Handle Attachment at National Hardware Show 2026

New attachment creates a centered lifting point to improve balance and make ladder transport easier, Booth # 1764

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Ladder Products will debut its universal ladder handle attachment at the National Hardware Show 2026, introducing a simple solution to one of the most common challenges on job sites — safely and comfortably transporting ladders.

Carrying ladders is often awkward and unbalanced, especially when moving between locations or through tight spaces. Pyramid Ladder Product's attachment creates a centered lifting point, allowing users to carry ladders with improved balance and reduced strain, without modifying their existing equipment.

"Anyone who works with ladders knows how awkward they can be to move," said Bryce Torres, Founder of Pyramid Ladder Products. "We created a simple attachment that makes ladders easier to carry and improves overall handling."

Designed to fit a wide range of ladder types, the attachment provides an immediate upgrade to portability and workflow efficiency. Its durable construction and straightforward installation make it a practical addition for both contractors and homeowners.

Attendees of the National Hardware Show 2026 can visit Booth #1764 to see the product demonstrated and learn more about retail and distribution opportunities.

Pyramid Ladder Products is supported by Ideal Strategic Partners, a venture development firm that partners with founders to bring practical innovations to market. ISP helps position products for retail success through strategy, operations, and go-to-market execution.

"What's compelling about Pyramid Ladder Products is how simply it improves something people already use. It's a small change with a big impact on safety and usability — exactly the kind of product built to scale," said Scott Moffat, CEO of Ideal Strategic Partners.

About Pyramid Ladder Products

Pyramid Ladder Products develops practical accessories designed to improve safety, balance, and efficiency when transporting ladders. Its universal handle attachment is built for real-world use by contractors and homeowners alike.

Media Contact:

Sales Team | [email protected] | 941-216-5328

https://pyramidladders.com/

National Hardware Show Booth: #1764

SOURCE Pyramid Ladder Products