Pyramid Roofing Strengthens Chesapeake Community Through $5,000 Donation to Chesapeake Public Schools Education Foundation

For more than 30 years, Pyramid Roofing has remained deeply rooted in the values that shaped the company when it was founded by Dan Worstell. Today, under the leadership of General Manager Derek Worstell, the company continues to carry forward a culture centered on integrity, transparency, compassion, and being a dependable neighbor throughout the communities it serves.

"Community outreach has never been a side effort for Pyramid Roofing. It is part of who we are and how we operate every day," said Derek Worstell. "My father built this company on the belief that success means doing right by people first. Supporting local students, schools, and families through initiatives like Clear the Lunch Debt is one way we continue carrying those values forward. We want the Chesapeake community to know Pyramid Roofing will always strive to lead with kindness, accountability, and a genuine commitment to our neighbors."

The donation reflects Pyramid Roofing's ongoing mission to invest in the communities that have supported the company for generations. By partnering with local organizations and schools, Pyramid Roofing aims to create a lasting impact beyond roofing services while continuing to strengthen the neighborhoods and families that make Chesapeake home.

About Pyramid Roofing

Founded more than 30 years ago, Pyramid Roofing is a trusted residential and commercial roofing company proudly serving communities throughout Virginia. Built on a foundation of integrity, transparency, craftsmanship, and customer care, Pyramid Roofing provides expert roofing solutions while remaining deeply committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Under the leadership of General Manager Derek Worstell, the company continues to honor the values established by their founder, Dan Worstell, through meaningful community outreach initiatives and dependable service.

About the Chesapeake Public Schools Education Foundation

The Chesapeake Public Schools Education Foundation is dedicated to supporting students, teachers, and educational opportunities throughout Chesapeake Public Schools. Through community partnerships, donations, and advocacy, the Foundation works to enhance educational experiences and provide meaningful resources that positively impact schools and students across the Chesapeake community.

Media Contact

Kelly Sumner

Vice President of Marketing

Vertex Service Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Pyramid Roofing