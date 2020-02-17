Pyramid Solutions EtherNet/IP Stacks, NetStaX V4.10.0 Now Available, CT17 Compliant

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Solutions, a leader in IIoT development and connectivity, today announced NetStaX 4.10.0 for EtherNet/IP, complying with ODVA CIP and EtherNet/IP network specifications, CT17.

ODVA manages the CIP and EtherNet/IP network specifications. These standards, and the associated conformance and interoperability testing process, help vendors build products and devices that meet the latest required functionality and interoperate with products from other vendors in multi-vendor systems.

CT17 Conformant NetStaX

NetStaX 4.10.0 EtherNet/IP stacks enable Scanner (Client) and Adapter (Server) Class functionality. Version 4.10.0 features several changes to help organizations pass CT17 compliance when developing products/devices.

Improvements

CT17 compliant

Log file cleanup

Linux platform timing

Class 3 connections

Linux sockets cleanup

Multiservice requests processing

Removal of MFC from examples

Multicast connection configuration

Extended Path Link processing

Additions

Added documentation and example code to platform files

Added the option to have a notification for every incoming IO packet

Multi-service requests using the Request Group API will now support bridged target paths

Added support for Identity object attribute 18 (Modbus Identity) to the Modbus translator

NetStaX 4.10.0 EtherNet/IP products include:

Protocol Stack Source Code:

Protocol Stack DLL:

About Pyramid Solutions

Pyramid Solutions brings IIoT to life. With other 30 years of industrial protocol, M2M and development experience, some of the biggest names in the industry count on us to bring their IIoT products to market faster.

