Pyramid Solutions Extends Managed Service to IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Solutions, a leader in intelligent automation solutions, announced today it will be offering Managed Services to support IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation applications and infrastructure. This means current IBM clients can outsource the management of their IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation environments to Pyramid Solutions.

IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation helps automate business operations with an integrated platform of automation capabilities, workflow, capture, RPA, content services and decision management. It is designed to improve all types of projects small and large, boost employee productivity, and deliver better end-to-end customer journeys to reduce the burden of governing content and processes.

Pyramid Solutions is proud to share they now offer Managed Services for the entire IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation platform. Everything is handled from strategizing approaches to establishing infrastructure and developing applications.

"Our Managed Services allows our clients to automate processes they simply couldn't afford to do before. By lowering the cost of ownership of the IBM Platform, and with rapid deployment like never before, our clients can now complete against bigger players in the market. Something that was not possible until now," said Brian Benoit, director of innovation team, Pyramid Solutions.

Part of the Managed Services promise delivered by Pyramid Solutions is high availability, quick deployments, day-to-day environment management, 24/7 monitoring and support.



Organizations can also expect a secure environment that allows them to achieve all the benefits of the IBM Cloud Pak for Business automation platform without the hassle of deploying and managing it on any cloud provider.



For clients looking to expand the capabilities and tools of the IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation Platform, Pyramid eXpeditor is fully compatible and offers free form searching, checklists, split and merge, notes and bookmarks and more.

Pyramid Solutions brings more than 30 years of experience deploying IBM applications — carrying a wealth of expertise that cannot be easily sourced.

"Pyramid Solutions' experience and knowledge of the IBM Platform plus business processes allow us to be more than just a hosting provider, we're able to do everything to fit our client's needs — from application development to unparalleled support," said Benoit.



About Pyramid Solutions

Pyramid Solutions helps businesses around the world achieve more than they ever imagined with robotic process automation (RPA), business process automation, intelligent capture, decision management, natural language processing and capture.



Each of their innovative solutions drive greater operational efficiency by optimizing business processes to drive better productivity and customer satisfaction.

Time-and-again, clients trust Pyramid Solutions to resolve their biggest technological challenges and deliver best-in-class solutions with exceptional results.

