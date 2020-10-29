Pyramid Systems Donated Emergency Response Vehicle to the American Red Cross

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Systems, an award-winning technology leader driving IT modernization across federal agencies, donated an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to the American Red Cross National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region Chapter. This ERV will allow the Red Cross to quickly provide food and supplies to people affected by disasters in the local Fairfax area and nationally.

"We at the Red Cross are so deeply appreciative of the generous ongoing support from Pyramid Systems," said Jessica K. Adams, Executive Director of the Red Cross-National Capital Area Chapter, "and most especially from Sherry and Jeff Hwang, whose most recent contribution has been to provide our local community with an Emergency Response Vehicle. ERVs are instrumental in our responses and provide us with capabilities for everything from food service to distribution of supplies to providing Red Cross workers a safe space for meeting with a family impacted by disaster. These vehicles are essential to meeting the needs of our clients. Thank you to Pyramid Systems for your many contributions to your American Red Cross and all those we serve."

"We donated the ERV to help those people struck by disaster in our local community," said Sherry Hwang, President and Co-Founder of Pyramid Systems. "When someone is undergoing a serious and traumatic life event — whether it's a fire, flood, or something else — they need assistance fast, and this ERV can help. We want to provide immediate comfort and safety to those whose worlds have fallen apart. Giving back and making an impact in our community, whether through volunteering or developing technology solutions that advance our nation, is who we are at the core. Giving back is a major aspect of our culture at Pyramid. It's important that we as a company help improve the lives of those around us to help build a stronger community."

For more information on how you can participate with the American Red Cross National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region, visit their website.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit the American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region's page at redcross.org/ncgc, or find us on social media at @RedCrossNCGC.

About Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Pyramid Systems is an award-winning technology leader driving digital transformation across federal agencies. We solve complex problems with advanced technologies and modern methodologies. By leveraging leading-edge cloud, analytics, and low-code platforms with Agile and DevSecOps approaches, we deliver highly secure mission-critical solutions. Pyramid has professionalized innovation to deliver consistent results, reducing time from prototype to production to scale. We partner with clients to optimize for better citizen experiences, faster user adoption, greater efficiencies, and improved mission outcomes. Our unique culture is the main driver of why we build solutions that last. Learn more at PyramidSystems.com.

SOURCE Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Related Links

pyramidsystems.com

