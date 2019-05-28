Pyramid Systems Earns 2019 Great Place to Work Certification

"We are so excited to be certified as a Great Place to Work," says Jeff Hwang, Co-founder and CEO at Pyramid Systems. "Part of our strategic mission is to create an environment in which our employees have the resources and opportunities to grow their career, as well as a safe and enjoyable place to work each day. We pride ourselves on having a small-business, family feel in which all employees feel valued and included, and it is great to hear that those intentions have been validated."

About Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Pyramid Systems is a woman-owned, small business. We enable digital transformation for federal agencies via Modernization, DevSecOps, Cloud, Analytics, and Biometrics technology services. Our talented agile engineers apply human-centered design and modern software development techniques to produce next-generation solutions. Pyramid's proven methods and tools empower forward-thinking innovations, accelerate production-ready software, and deliver secure, high-quality solutions that last. Visit www.pyramidsystems.com to learn more.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® (GPTW) is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on the work experience for every employee. GPTW research shows there's a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and financial performance. Over the past 25 years, GPTW has captured the views of more than 100 million employees globally, helping organizations around the world identify and build high-trust, high-performance cultures. Through the Certification programs, GPTW recognizes outstanding workplaces and produce Fortune's annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, as well as a variety of other Best Workplace rankings in the United States and in more than 60 other countries.

SOURCE Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Related Links

https://pyramidsystems.com

