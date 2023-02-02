PYRAMID SYSTEMS, INC. NAMED A WINNER OF THE 2023 TOP WORKPLACES USA

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Systems, Inc. has announced it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage , a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

Pyramid Systems, Inc. named a Top Workplace USA 2023

"We are so honored to be named a USA Top Workplace. We have great pride in our commitment to our people and having a culture where all employees feel connected, valued, and supported," President and COO, Stacy Cleveland said.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Pyramid Systems, Inc. is an award-winning, technology leader, driving digital transformation across federal agencies. We empower forward-thinking innovations, accelerate production-ready software, and deliver secure solutions so federal agencies can meet their mission goals. Our people and its culture have endured and delivered for its clients over the past 25 years. Learn more at PyramidSystems.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

