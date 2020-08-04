Pyramid Systems Is Celebrating 25 Years of Culture, Client Service, and Employee Opportunity

"Jeff and I came to America in 1984 in search of the American Dream. We envisioned building a lasting company focused on culture, excellent service to clients, and employee growth. In 1995, when we launched Pyramid, our dreams became a reality and our vision came to life. Pyramid has won innovation awards for the solutions we've delivered to clients, more than 90 percent of our employees say Pyramid is a 'great place to work,' and employees just named us a 2020 Washington Post Top Workplaces," Co-Founder and President, Sherry Hwang said.

"We are so proud of Pyramid's accomplishments and growth over the last 25 years, but we are even more excited about what's coming next," Co-Founder and CEO, Jeff Hwang said. "Our future focus is to build a long-lasting organization by remaining innovative, investing back into the company through programs like Pyramid Labs, and investing in our people. Our future success is significantly dependent on our people."

­Pyramid Systems is an award-winning technology leader driving digital transformation across federal agencies. We solve complex problems with advanced technologies and modern methodologies. By leveraging leading-edge cloud, analytics, and low-code platforms with Agile and DevSecOps approaches, we deliver highly secure mission-critical solutions. Pyramid has professionalized innovation to deliver consistent results, reducing time from prototype to production to scale. We partner with clients to optimize for better citizen experiences, faster user adoption, greater efficiencies, and improved mission outcomes. Our unique culture is the main driver of why we build solutions that last. Learn more at PyramidSystems.com.

