Pyramid Systems Launches New Website to Expand Thought Leadership

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Systems, a women-owned small business providing Modernization, DevSecOps, Cloud, Analtyics, and Biometric services to the federal government, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.pyramidsystems.com.

The new site features a modern design, an engaging user experience, and more content about emerging technologies, successful implementation of technologies in government, and Pyramid Labs prototypes, which are advancing agency missions. Site visitors can now sign up to receive relevant and important information from Pyramid's technology subject matter experts. The new site also features in-depth information about the company's full portfolio of services.

"It was very important to us to create a unique user experience when people landed on our home page," said Sherry Hwang, President and Co-Founder of Pyramid Systems. "We also focused on making it easier for our site users to learn and locate valuable information about our solutions and insights."

About Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Pyramid Systems is a women-owned small business. We enable digital transformation for federal agencies via Modernization, DevSecOps, Cloud, Analytics, and Biometrics technology services. Our talented agile engineers apply human-centered design and modern software development techniques to produce next-generation solutions. Pyramid's proven methods and tools empower forward-thinking innovations, accelerate production-ready software, and deliver secure, high-quality solutions that last. Visit www.pyramidsystems.com to learn more.

