Pyramid Systems Publishes The Secret to Achieving a Faster ATO E-book

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Systems, an award-winning technology leader driving digital transformation across federal agencies, has published an e-book titled The Secret to Achieving a Faster ATO. Author and Chief Solutions Architect Michael Shields collaborated with Pyramid's subject matter experts to write the e-book. The Pyramid secret to achieving an Authority to Operate (ATO) is based on its experience with federal government modernization projects over the past five years. Pyramid aims to provide cross-agency advice on practical security, testing, and development to obtain quicker ATOs.

"Getting the all-important ATO for your software as quickly as possible, while maintaining rigorous security protocols, is a challenge everyone is trying to solve. We started examining our past projects across agencies, researching typical processes, and interviewing technology professionals to understand how and why some projects got the green light faster than others. This e-book is a culmination of that research, discovery, and application," Shields said.

"Modernizing our clients' systems as efficiently and effectively as possible is critical to Pyramid Systems. Our goal in writing this e-book was to create processes that accelerate the modernization of legacy federal systems," said Pyramid's Chief Technology Officer, Rajiv Kadayam.

To download the e-book, visit Pyramid's website.

About Pyramid Systems

Pyramid Systems is an award-winning technology leader driving digital transformation across federal agencies. We solve complex problems with advanced technologies and modern methodologies. By leveraging leading-edge cloud, analytics, and low-code platforms with Agile and DevSecOps approaches, we deliver highly secure, mission-critical solutions. Pyramid has professionalized innovation to deliver consistent results, reducing the time from prototype to production to scale. We partner with clients to optimize for better citizen experiences, faster user adoption, greater efficiencies, and improved mission outcomes. Our unique culture is the main driver of why we build solutions that last.

SOURCE Pyramid Systems, Inc.

Related Links

pyramidsystems.com

