Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (OTC: PYTG) Exhibits LeafyWell's CBD Products at Continuing Medical Education Program

Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (OTC: PYTG), will exhibit select Cannabidiol-containing (CBD) products from the LeafyWell (LeafyWell.com) product lines at the Continuing Medical Education (CME) program sponsored by the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine.

LeafyWell (LeafyWell.com) is slated to showcase products containing CBD oil at the event dedicated to addressing new advancements in clinical and molecular research in sleep medicine. The three-day affair will house multiple conference sessions dealing with diagnosing and treating the link between diseases such as congestive heart failure (CHF) and Arrhythmia and Sleep Apnea. Some of the topics of the informational conference-style sessions include "Therapeutic Approach for Clinical Sleep Disorders", "Clinical Recognition and Management of Common Sleep Disorders", and "Novel Markers in Sleep Physiology (Cardiorespiratory Coupling, Heart Rate Variability, Augmentation Index", among many more throughout the three-day event.

Serving actively as members of PYTG's advisory board are medical practitioners such as Dr. Mark Sabbota, board-certified in cardiology and internal medicine, Dr. Michael Mckenzie, board-certified in family practice, Dr. David M. Feldbaum, FACS who is certified in vascular surgery by the American Board of Surgery, and medical professional Antonio Sama, a board certified neurophysiologic interoperative monitor (CNIM).

Attendees of the Continuing Medical Education (CME) event may have the opportunity to interact one-on-one, and in groups, with some members of the advisory board, as well as view, first-hand, the product lines that LeafyWell is manufacturing, distributing to retailers, wholesalers, and dispensing directly from Doctors offices extra. One of the advisory board members, Dr. Michael Mckenzie, has recently been quoted as saying, "I am truly honored to be a part of the Advisory Board for PYTG and I can foresee making contributions to the direction of product formulation based on my experience in medicine and my experience treating patients. We have something special here with LeafyWell products and I look forward to the great things to come out of our future interactions with the highly-respected and widely-recognized board members."

Carlos Hurtado, CEO of PYTG, intimated, "We are pleased to be attending the conference filled with medical professionals and expose many top-notch practitioners to LeafyWell's products. We are also looking forward to the opportunity for our advisory board medical expert members to interact with their colleagues and peers and to potentially explore future relationships between CBD-containing products and some of the topics addressed at the conference that may have not been previously explored. We feel that much can be gained by having our products around such top-quality active medical experts who may be treating patients interested in including CBD into their whole-health care regimen or ailment-specific regimen."

LeafyWell (LeafyWell.com) produces a variety of CBD-containing products, among which are CBD oils, tinctures, creams, edible gummy candies, capsules, and bath bombs. LeafyWell also produces Cannabigerol-containing (CBG) oils, which is perhaps a lesser-known cannabinoid with suggested similar effects as CBD, and additionally having been said to reduce intraocular pressure (Glaucoma), reduce inflammation in the digestive system as in Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and bowl inflammation, relieve pain and anxiety, as well as provide antibiotic, antibacterial, and antiseptic effects.

The Continuing Medical Education (CME) program sponsored by the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, titled "New Advancements in Clinical and Molecular Research in Sleep Medicine," will take place at the Diplomat Resort and Spa in Hollywood, FL from November, 15th to November, 18th, 2018. For event details visit http://bm.med.miami.edu/continuing-medical-education

About Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc.

Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. ("PYTG" or the "Company") is best described as a business incubator. The purpose of our business model is to leverage equity, to acquire, merge and or joint venture with early stage companies in emerging sectors, to facilitate growth and cash flow utilizing a diverse distribution method.

Our intention is to develop and acquire fast growing companies in up-trending industries and positioning technology for economic growth. This platform will combine natural relationships, marketing synergies and distribution methods that enable combined companies to provide a wide variety of unique and complete solutions, services and necessities to consumers. We believe our overall business model could effectively create a company of unlimited opportunities for our growing shareholder base.

For more information on PYTG, please visit the Company's website at https://pytgcorp.com/.

To be added to the Company investor email list, please email info@pytgcorp.com with PYTG in the subject line.

Contact:

info@pytgcorp.com

Phone: +1-954-329-2205

SOURCE Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc.